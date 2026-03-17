Duos Technologies Group, Inc: Duos Edge AI and Seimitsu Partner to Strengthen Digital Infrastructure Across Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiaries including Duos Edge AI, Inc., a leader in localized edge computing solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Seimitsu, a premier fiber-based network service provider, aimed at revolutionizing digital infrastructure throughout the state of Georgia. By combining Duos Edge AI's modular, high-performance Infrastructure Solutions with Seimitsu's expansive high-speed fiber network, this partnership will provide businesses, municipalities, and healthcare providers with unprecedented access to low-latency processing and high-bandwidth connectivity.





As the demand for real-time data processing grows-driven by AI, IoT, and autonomous systems-the need for infrastructure located closer to the end-user has never been more critical. This collaboration ensures that Georgia remains at the forefront of the "Edge" revolution.

Ultra-Low Latency: Processing data at the source to support mission-critical applications.

Enhanced Connectivity: Leveraging Seimitsu's expansive fiber-optic cable in the Southeast with 25 Terabits of low latency data capacity.

Scalable Infrastructure: Rapid deployment of Duos Edge AI nodes in underserved and high-demand areas.





"Our mission is to bring the power of the cloud to the street corner. Partnering with Seimitsu allows us to integrate our Edge AI nodes into a robust, reliable fiber backbone, ensuring that Georgia's industries-from the port of Savannah to Atlanta's technology corridors-have the infrastructure they need to compete globally," said Dave Irek, Chief Operations Officer of Duos Edge AI.

Sam Cook, CEO of Seimitsu, added, "For more than 40 years, Seimitsu has been committed to connecting our communities. This partnership with Duos Edge AI represents the next step in that journey. By integrating edge computing directly into our network, we are moving beyond simple transit services and delivering true digital transformation for our clients."

This partnership supports Duos Edge AI's broader expansion strategy to scale distributed AI infrastructure through strategic fiber, power, and site partnerships nationwide.

To learn more about Duos Technologies, visit: www.duostechnologies.com

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit: www.duosedge.ai

To learn more about Seimitsu, visit: www.seimitsu.com

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers, and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center ("EDC") solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai

About Seimitsu

Seimitsu is a Savannah-based full-service technology company specializing in fiber infrastructure, middle mile wavelength service, managed IT, and enterprise-grade cybersecurity. For more than 40 years, Seimitsu has delivered innovative communications and IT solutions to businesses, healthcare providers, and government agencies across Georgia. Seimitsu partners with carriers, enterprises, and regional institutions to expand connectivity and strengthen technology resilience across the Southeast. The company's cyber security division provides 24/7 Security Operations Center services-covering incident response, forensics, compliance, and advisory-helping organizations protect critical data and operations. For more information, visit www.seimitsu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

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This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



