Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Applications are now open for the Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students, a competitive award established to support the next generation of physicians committed to transforming healthcare through innovation, equity, and holistic patient advocacy. The scholarship honors Dr. James Charasika, M.D., a pioneering family medicine physician whose four-decade career redefined primary care delivery and championed the transition from reactive "sick care" to proactive preventive medicine.





Dr. James Charasika

o view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/288683_16ad7e78140ebb9e_001full.jpg

The Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students offers a one-time award of $1,000 to an outstanding undergraduate student demonstrating academic excellence, a commitment to pre-medical studies, and alignment with Dr. Charasika's core principles of compassionate, patient-centered care. The application deadline is August 15, 2026, with the winner announced on September 15, 2026.

Eligibility and Application Requirements

The scholarship welcomes applications from undergraduate students currently enrolled in accredited colleges and universities across the United States who are pursuing pre-medical tracks, including majors in Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Biochemistry, or related fields. Candidates must maintain strong academic records and submit a substantive essay responding to a prompt that reflects Dr. Charasika's enduring impact on medicine.

Applicants are asked to address the following: "Dr. James Charasika's career was a testament to overcoming barriers and redefining patient care. He broke racial barriers in his training, advocated against 'sick care' in Washington, D.C., and built a practice dedicated to holistic, preventive medicine. Discuss a significant challenge you anticipate facing in your medical career-whether systemic, clinical, or ethical-and articulate how you plan to integrate Dr. Charasika's principles of innovation, equity, and patient-centeredness to navigate it and improve patient outcomes."

A Legacy of Innovation and Advocacy

Dr. James Charasika, the first Black physician recruited to the University of Louisville's Department of Family Practice and later its Chief Resident, founded and served as Medical Director for the Louisville Primary Care Center, P.S.C., and subsequently established the Louisville Patient-Centered Medical Home-one of Kentucky's first practices to earn certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. His clinical expertise in diabetes management and preventive care earned national recognition, while his advocacy for holistic patient care reached the highest levels of government.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. James Charasika dedicated himself to mentoring future healthcare providers, serving as a Clinical Instructor and precepting countless medical students, residents, and nurse practitioners.

About the Scholarship

The Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students represents a living commitment to advancing Dr. Charasika's vision of equitable, preventive healthcare. By supporting undergraduate students who embody his values, the scholarship aims to cultivate physicians capable of navigating modern medicine's complex challenges while prioritizing patient welfare and systemic improvement.

Interested students may apply through the official scholarship website at https://drjamescharasikascholarship.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288683

Source: GYT