Brewster, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Dr. Eric Haeger, a board-certified physician in Sleep Medicine and Family Medicine, today announced the establishment of the Dr. Eric Haeger Scholarship for Future Doctors, a new annual award designed to support and mentor undergraduate students committed to pursuing a career in medicine. The scholarship reflects Dr. Eric Haeger's dedication to fostering the next generation of compassionate and skilled healthcare leaders.





Dr. Eric Haeger



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The Dr. Eric Haeger Scholarship for Future Doctors will provide a $1,000 award to a deserving student enrolled in an accredited college or university who is on the pre-medical track or studying health sciences. The initiative aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens of higher education while encouraging students to reflect deeply on their motivations and vision for the future of healthcare.

"Supporting students who have the drive and empathy to become excellent physicians is a cause I am deeply passionate about," said Dr. Eric Haeger. "Medicine is a field of continuous learning and profound human connection. With this scholarship, I hope to encourage students to thoughtfully consider the impact they wish to make and to support them as they take their first steps on this challenging and rewarding path."

Eligibility and Application Process

The scholarship is open to any undergraduate student currently enrolled in an accredited college or university within the United States who is preparing for a medical career. Applicants must demonstrate academic dedication and a commitment to community or patient care.

To apply, students must submit a well-written essay responding to the following prompt:

"Describe your motivation for pursuing a career in medicine, how your education and experiences have prepared you for this path, and how you envision making a positive impact in the healthcare field."

Essays will be judged on clarity, sincerity, and the demonstrated understanding of the commitment a medical career requires. The deadline to submit applications is October 15, 2026.

A Lasting Investment in Healthcare's Future

Dr. Eric Haeger brings a wealth of experience and a personal commitment to mentorship to this scholarship. He completed his Sleep Medicine training at the prestigious Stanford School of Sleep Medicine and his Family Medicine residency at the University of Rochester. He currently leads a skilled team dedicated to providing comprehensive care for patients with complex conditions. Outside of his professional life, Dr. Eric Haeger enjoys water skiing, mountain biking, and ice hockey, embodying a philosophy of balance and dedication that he hopes to inspire in future physicians.

The winner of the Dr. Eric Haeger Scholarship for Future Doctors will be announced on November 15, 2026. The one-time award can be used toward tuition, textbooks, lab fees, or other educational expenses.

For complete details on eligibility criteria and the application process, prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website.

Application Deadline: October 15, 2026

Winner Announced: November 15, 2026

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Source: GYT