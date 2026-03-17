Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its fully funded, 30,000-meter 2026 exploration program at its 100% owned Cusi Mine in Mexico. While a portion of the program will support operational restart preparation, a major focus of the campaign is aimed at aggressive resource expansion and testing high potential exploration targets across the property. The program will utilize both surface and underground rigs, split approximately evenly between the two.

2026 Exploration Program Highlights - Focus on Upside Potential:

San Juan Connectivity and Major Cusi Fault Extension: Surface drilling is targeting a massive, near 600-meter step-out to connect highly successful 2025 intercepts with historical drilling. This targets a newly identified downthrown mineralized block representing the eastern continuation of the San Juan vein across the Cusi fault.

San Miguel Blue-Sky Expansion: Surface drilling is designed to aggressively test the lateral and vertical limits of Cusi's cornerstone deposit, pushing beyond the known mineralization footprint.

Regional Exploration Prospects: Dedicated meterage is allocated to test additional high-priority, unexplored regional targets across the property, alongside potential unlocked through claim consolidation.

Near-Term Resource Growth at Promontorio: Underground drilling will target near-term vein extensions for resource expansion while simultaneously optimizing mine planning to reduce initial development requirements.

Mark Ayranto, CEO of Silverco, commented:

"This fully funded exploration program drives a core dual strategy. We remain very focused on restarting operations at Cusi in the second half of 2026 while simultaneously exploring highly prospective, near mine, targets that have the potential for game changing upside at Cusi."

San Juan - Unlocking a Massive Extension Across the Cusi Fault

The most significant blue-sky potential in the 2026 program lies in exploring a major extension across the Cusi fault. During the 2025 campaign, Silverco successfully intercepted 6.8 metres grading 255 g/t AgEq in drillhole CU-25-59 (released in February 26 2026 news release), which followed up on an historical intercept of 4.3 metres grading 472 g/t AgEq in drillhole DC21B955.

These results represent a near 600-meter step-out from the main San Juan ore body, an area that remains largely outside the recent Mineral Resource Estimate update. Geologically interpreted as the continuation of the San Juan vein to the east of the Cusi fault, the 2026 program aims to test this newly identified downthrown mineralized block to prove out a potentially massive continuation of the main resource body and infill the step out drilling.

Figure 1: San Juan Long Section, with resource blocks, +/- 100m, Looking NNW

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Table 1: San Juan Mineral Resource Estimate

Area Resource

Class Mass Average Grade Material Content Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq Mt g/t g/t % % g/t koz koz Mlb Mlb koz San Juan Indicated 0.16 232 0.21 0.17 0.2 259 1,199 1.1 0.6 0.7 1,338 Inferred 0.12 295 0.07 0.29 0.51 324 1,156 0.3 0.8 1.4 1,267

Note: Please refer to the Ni 43-101 Technical report prepared by SGS Geological Services and filed on SEDAR + and on the Company's website for details on the Mineral Resource Estimate.

San Miguel - Pushing the Limits of the Resource

San Miguel has become a cornerstone resource for the Cusi Project, boasting Indicated resources of 1.3 million tonnes at 258 g/t AgEq and Inferred resources of 2.03 million tonnes at 249 g/t AgEq. The 2026 surface drilling campaign will look beyond the current resource boundaries, aggressively testing both the lateral and vertical extents of the deposit. This aims to unlock significant upside, as historical drilling on the western edges failed to properly intersect the vein due to being drilled at too steep of a dip or without sufficient step-backs.

Figure 2: San Miguel Long Section, with resource blocks, +/- 175 m, Looking NW

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Table 2: San Miguel Mineral Resource Estimate

Area Resource

Class Mass Average Grade Material Content Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq Mt g/t g/t % % g/t koz koz Mlb Mlb koz San Miguel Indicated 1.3 193 0.15 0.83 1.11 258 8,065 6.2 23.9 31.7 10,786 Inferred 2.03 170 0.14 1.02 1.42 249 11,117 9.3 45.5 63.5 16,237

Note: Please refer to the Ni 43-101 Technical report prepared by SGS Geological Services and filed on SEDAR + and on the Company's website for details on the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Promontorio Underground - Connecting Step outs

With dewatering completed and rehabilitation efforts now well underway, Silverco is initiating targeted underground drilling at Promontorio. This campaign primarily focuses on validating and increasing the definition of initial mining areas to effectively derisk upcoming restart activities.

Initial mining is envisioned to begin on the Promontorio East veins, which boast exceptional undiluted high-grade material with Measured and Indicated grades of 295 g/t AgEq and Inferred grades of 301 g/t AgEq. Current drilling is specifically aimed at optimizing mine planning and targeting near-term resource expansion that can be integrated into the short-term mine plan to reduce initial development requirements.

Figure 3: Planned grade control drilling at Promontorio. Other veins filtered for visual clarity

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Table 3: Promontorio East Mineral Resource Estimate

Area Resource

Class Mass Average Grade Material Content Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq Mt g/t g/t % % g/t koz koz Mlb Mlb koz Promontorio

East Measured 0.53 285 0.08 0.3 0.36 309 4,824 1.3 3.4 4.1 5,229 Indicated 0.24 211 0.19 0.81 0.6 264 1,609 1.5 4.2 3.1 2,006 M + I 0.76 262 0.11 0.46 0.43 295 6,432 2.8 7.7 7.2 7,235 Inferred 0.21 231 0.32 0.86 0.83 301 1,520 2.1 3.9 3.8 1,987

Note: Please refer to the Ni 43-101 Technical report prepared by SGS Geological Services and filed on SEDAR + and on the Company's website for details on the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Figure 4: Cusi Plan Overview

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Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nico Harvey, P.Eng., Vice President Project Development of Silverco, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Harvey is not independent of the Company. Mr. Harvey has reviewed the sampling, analytical and QA/QC data underlying the technical information disclosed herein.

No production decision has been made at Cusi. Any decision to restart operations will follow completion of the requisite technical, financial and permitting milestones.

About Silverco Mining Ltd.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the 11,665-hectare Cusi Project located in Chihuahua State, Mexico (the "Cusi Property"). It lies within the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt. There is an existing 1,200 ton per day mill with tailings capacity at the Cusi Property.

The Cusi Property is a past-producing underground silver-lead-zinc-gold project approximately 135 kilometres west of Chihuahua City. The Cusi Property boasts excellent infrastructure, including paved highway access and connection to the national power grid.

The Cusi Property hosts multiple historical Ag-Au-Pb-Zn producing mines each developed along multiple vein structures. The Cusi Property hosts several significant exploration targets, including the extension of a newly identified downthrown mineralized geological block and additional potential through claim consolidation.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Mark Ayranto"

Mark Ayranto, President & CEO

Email: mayranto@silvercomining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and are generally identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "goal", "intend", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "priority", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "will", and similar expressions (including negative and grammatical variations).

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this release, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Key assumptions include: timely receipt of permits and approvals necessary for planned work; access to surface rights and community support; no material adverse changes to general business, economic, market and political conditions; commodity price and foreign exchange assumptions; inflation and input costs remaining within expectations; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms when required.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation: exploration, development and operating risks (including drilling, sampling, assaying, interpretation and modeling uncertainties; variability of mineralization; representativity of samples; true-width estimation; metallurgical variability; water management; geotechnical and ground conditions); risks inherent in estimating or converting mineral resources; the absence of current mineral reserves at the Cusi Property; that AgEq is a reporting metric only and does not imply economic recoverability; permitting, licensing and regulatory risks in Mexico (including changes in mining, environmental, labour, water, land access and related regimes); community relations, social licence and stakeholder engagement risks; title, surface rights, access and environmental liability risks; health, safety and security risks; commodity price and FX volatility (silver, gold, lead, zinc; MXN/CAD/USD); cost inflation, supply-chain disruptions and contractor availability; political and macroeconomic instability; financing and liquidity risks (including the availability and terms of debt and/or equity); TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory approvals; counterparty risks; limitations and uncertainties relating to historical data and third-party reports (including the risk that historical results cannot be verified to NI 43-101 standards); force majeure events; litigation and enforcement risks; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The purpose of forward-looking statements is to provide readers with information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. No assurance can be given that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

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Source: Silverco Mining Ltd.