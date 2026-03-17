Duke Robotics Corp: Duke Robotics Announces New Purchase Order from Israel Electric Corporation for IC Drone, Expected to Generate Over a Million US Dollars in Revenue in 2026

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKRD) ("Duke Robotics" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced robotics and drone-based solutions for civilian and defense markets, today announced that it has received a new purchase order from the Israel Electric Corporation ("IEC"), Israel's governmental and largest electricity supplier, expanding the scope of the Insulator Cleaning Drone System (IC Drone) services provided by the Company for the cleaning and maintenance of high-voltage transmission infrastructure.

The new order extends the existing agreement between the Company and the IEC for an additional year and increases the scale of services performed by Duke Robotics using its IC Drone system, which enables the safe and efficient cleaning of high-voltage insulators while transmission lines remain energized. The purchase order is expected to generate revenue of over a million US dollars for Duke Robotics during 2026, representing a significant increase compared to the Company's previous service activity with IEC.

The IC Drone platform allows utilities to perform critical infrastructure maintenance with a safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable solution for maintaining high-voltage electric infrastructure than the currently available methods, significantly improving safety while reducing operational costs and downtime.

"We view this purchase order from Israel Electric Corporation is a testament to the value and quality of our innovative IC Drone platform," said Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics. "We believe the continued expansion of services with IEC reflects the growing recognition of drone-enabled solutions for critical infrastructure maintenance. We view 2026 as a major potential commercial inflection point for the Company as we scale our operations and pursue new opportunities."

About Duke Robotics

Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKR) develops advanced stabilization and autonomous robotic drone systems for both civilian and defense markets. The Company's Insulator Cleaning Drone (IC Drone) is a first-of-its-kind, drone-enabled system for cleaning and monitoring high-voltage electric utility insulators. Leveraging Duke's technologies, the IC Drone provides a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective alternative method. In defense, through a collaboration agreement with Elbit Systems Land Ltd. ("Elbit"), the Bird of Prey weapons drone system is an agile, fully stabilized remote weapon system designed for non-line-of-sight and stand-off engagements, marketed by Elbit under the brand name Bird of Prey (formerly known as TIKAD). For additional Company information, please visit https://dukeroboticsys.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the expected revenue from the purchase order received from the IEC, the anticipated expansion of services utilizing our IC Drone platform, that the purchase order is a testament to the value and quality of the IC Drone platform, the belief that the expansion of services with the IEC reflects the growing recognition of drone-enabled solutions for critical infrastructure maintenance and the belief that 2026 may represent a potential commercial inflection point as the Company scales its operations and pursue new market opportunities. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful market adoption of our technologies, the continued development and refinement of our technology, our ability to effectively collaborate with Elbit Systems, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with marketing activities in new markets, economic conditions that may affect defense spending and infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges in various regions, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Duke Robotics Corp.

Yossef Balucka, CEO

invest@dukeroboticsys.com

Capital Markets & IR:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

duke@arxhq.com