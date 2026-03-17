EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Healthcare

NeuroOne(R) Announces Publication of Clinical Experience With Its OneRF(R) sEEG-Guided Radiofrequency Ablation Technology



17.03.2026 / 13:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Peer-Reviewed Case Series Supports Safe Integration into Existing Stereotactic Workflow, Bedside Treatment Capability, and Reductions in Seizure Burden in Patients with Drug-Resistant Epilepsy* EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - March 17, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced the peer-reviewed publication entitled, "Initial clinical experience with the first FDA-approved sEEG-guided radiofrequency ablation system featuring real-time temperature monitoring: A case series (Zavala et al.), which is now available online and published in the journal Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery". The article is accessible via PubMed at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41785222/ . This article is distributed by NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation for educational purposes. The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation. The publication describes the clinical experience using NeuroOne's OneRF Ablation System, which is the first and only FDA-cleared system capable of nervous tissue ablation using the same sEEG electrode for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The case series reports on four consecutive patients with drug-resistant epilepsy treated at a leading U.S. epilepsy center. The authors describe the procedure as safe and easy to integrate into existing stereotactic neurosurgical workflows, allowing treatment either in the operating room or at the patient's bedside in the epilepsy monitoring unit. The technology enabled RF ablation without removing or repositioning already implanted sEEG electrodes. Treatment was delivered directly through the implanted electrodes while monitoring temperature in real time, which allowed for precise, controlled lesions while minimizing risk to surrounding brain structures. There were no adverse events, and all four patients experienced reductions in seizure burden following treatment*. Additionally, the procedure provided information that helped guide subsequent surgical decision-making, highlighting its potential value as a diagnostic and prognostic tool. The authors note in their publication that "this development represents a significant advancement in the work-up of patients with intractable epilepsy, who are undergoing sEEG for invasive evaluation." The OneRF Ablation System is NeuroOne's first device with a therapeutic indication and the Company's third FDA 510(k)-cleared device. NeuroOne now boasts a full line of thin film electrode technology to address patients requiring diagnostic brain mapping procedures as well as RF ablation using the same sEEG electrode. NeuroOne estimates the current combined sEEG and brain ablation market to be at least $200 million worldwide and growing, with the potential to grow multifold based on large addressable patient populations with unmet clinical needs. About NeuroOne NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering combination diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com . Forward Looking Statements This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "forecasts," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward looking statements may include statements regarding market size and potential growth; business strategy, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks related to whether the Company will continue to maintain compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or otherwise risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology risks related to clinical trial patient enrollment and the results of clinical trials that we may be unable to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. * Disclaimer: This recounts several patients' experiences and may not be representative of all patient outcomes. IR Contact

MZ Group MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us

News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies





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