FileSpin Launches MCP-Native DAM Infrastructure for Autonomous Media Workflows

Open architecture enables AI agents to manage, transform, and deliver digital assets - without custom development.

LONDON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FileSpin, the AI-native digital asset management (DAM) company, today announced its MCP-native agentic DAM infrastructure, built around the Model Context Protocol from the ground up, enabling AI agents to execute media operations through natural language.

Most platforms added MCP as a connector layer on top of existing APIs. FileSpin took the opposite approach: the entire media stack - On-Demand Imaging, AI auto-tagging, face recognition, dynamic watermarking, video transcoding, and branded share pages - was rebuilt around the protocol as foundational architecture. AI agents from Claude, ChatGPT, Mistral, and other MCP-compatible applications can now execute in minutes what previously took hours - campaign preparation, bulk metadata tagging, approval workflows, and distribution - all from a single conversation.

"We didn't bolt an MCP connector onto a legacy API and call it agentic." said Selva Ganesan, Founder and CEO of FileSpin. "We rebuilt the media stack around the protocol so agents can do real work - tag assets, generate variants for every channel, set up approvals, and distribute. Most implementations fall over. Ours doesn't."

Governance is a practical concern slowing AI adoption: 74% of enterprises plan to deploy AI agents by 2027, but only 21% have safety oversight mechanisms in place. FileSpin provides audit trails, role-based access controls, and metadata schema-based guardrails that keep agents within defined boundaries, allowing teams to trust autonomous workflows.

FileSpin integrates with workflow automation tools, including Make, Zapier, and n8n, connecting media infrastructure to thousands of business applications without custom development. The platform also offers Teleport, a hybrid cloud-edge deployment that runs core media operations locally (even on a Raspberry Pi) with cloud synchronisation - ensuring continuity for event venues, theme parks, and remote locations where internet isn't guaranteed.

FileSpin serves enterprises in eCommerce, events, attractions, real estate, and travel, with customers including Informa Festivals (Cannes Lions, Black Hat, Money20/20), DEI Global (163+ attractions across 20+ countries), and XXL (Nordic sports retail). The MCP-native infrastructure is available immediately.

About FileSpin

FileSpin is an AI-native DAM company founded in 2017, based in London, UK. It manages, transforms, and delivers media assets via AI agents (MCP), workflow engines (Make, Zapier, n8n), and composable REST APIs - with 20M+ assets, 5M+ daily transformations, across 160+ edge locations at 99.98% uptime. Learn more at www.filespin.io.

Contact

Rishabh Rastogi

Growth Lead, FileSpin

rishabh@filespin.io

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