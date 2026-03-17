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ACCESS Newswire
17.03.2026 13:50 Uhr
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Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.: Luminary 2026 Roundtable Illuminates the Future of Entertainment and Technology During Oscars Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / The Luminary 2026 Roundtable, a pioneering gathering at the intersection of film, AI, music, and cryptocurrency, successfully took place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at BLVKBOOK Art in the Beverly Center (8500 Beverly Blvd, Suite 835, Los Angeles, CA 90048). Produced by Lunarbits in collaboration with Space Blue, MMF, Scott Page, and The Hollywood Road Show TV, the event served as the centerpiece of a multi-day activation series spotlighting innovations in entertainment, technology, and digital assets.


The roundtable was proudly supported by an esteemed group of sponsors, including DataVault AI, Lunarbits Space Blue, philanthropist and The Impact Agency fund manager James Kirkengaard, and Camasario Tequila - the first tequila brand sent to the moon - and Lunar Records, (a joint venture media and entertainment company founded by Space Blue and Melody Trust, a HWAL company).

Notable speakers and attendees included Nathaniel Bradley, the CEO of DataVault AI, Dallas Santana, founder of Space Blue, music executive and hit songwriter Larry Dvoskin; Larry Namer, founder of E! Entertainment; Andrew Lane; Billboard winning music producer behind Miley Cyrus/Sabrina Carpenter/Becky G, Scott Page, former Pink Floyd saxophonist and tech innovator in crypto art tokenization; Peja; co-star from Stan Lee's Legion of 5; Chantelle Borrelli, host and executive producer of The Hollywood Road Show TV; and CL7, global leading digital asset investor who manages over 200,000 different digital asset classes and who also stars as an actor in the upcoming The 9th Raider Raider movie, directed by Dallas Santana.

The roundtable featured in-depth discussions on breakthroughs in film financing, music catalog underwriting, AI-driven content creation, and blockchain tokenization of real-world assets in entertainment. DataVault AI tied in prominently, as highlighted in the company's recent published announcements. Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of DataVault AI, delivered a featured presentation, unveiling the company's Tokenized Legacy platform and demonstrating ADIO audio data technology. This integration aligned with Space Blue's vision, enabling secure, on-chain monetization and credentialing for digital entertainment IP, including assets related to lunar missions and tokenized media.

A highlight was the presentation of the first-ever Space and Film Innovator of the Century Award to Dallas Santana, founder of Space Blue, held at the largest tech/crypto/film-arts Oscars professional networking group at the Luxury Gala Oscar's Screening Party held at Universal Hilton. The award was presented for his visionary leadership for curating the first museum and digital vault and movie in history on the moon-The 9th Raider-as part of the historic Lunaprise mission curated by Space Blue and launched atop SpaceX landing on the moon's south pole on 2.22.2024. Isauro Mercado III Cinematographer of The 9th Raider, and record holder for the most photographic images (2777) by a single photographer/cinematographer placed in the moon museum was also awarded for this historic space film record.

This archived film characters, original story elements (including those inspired by Stan Lee), Oscars video and photographic moments, art, and music on the lunar surface. Santana was also celebrated for helping to usher in the birth of the highly anticipated first AI movie on the moon, Raise, executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael P. Nash.

The Blkbook Beverly Center event included live performances, such as elements from Scott Page's My Moon Experience and Pink Floyd-inspired moments, alongside demos of tokenized entertainment legacies and forward-looking conversations on the future of decentralized media funding.

Luminary 2026 underscored the accelerating convergence of Hollywood creativity, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and crypto innovation, leaving attendees inspired by tangible steps toward a new era of interstellar and digital entertainment.

Link to program photo Gallery:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/oZtCTUXaYEWNP1p6A

For more information visit www.spaceblue.club

www.lunarrecords.com

www.mmffund.com

www.datavaultsite.co

www.the9thraider.com

www.mymoonexp.com

http://www.nplimpactagency.com/

Media Contact:

Press@Mesntv.com

SOURCE: Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/luminary-2026-roundtable-illuminates-the-future-of-entertainment-and-technology-1148318

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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