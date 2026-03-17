San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Superpanel today announced that Lawfty, a nationwide, data-powered personal injury law firm, has begun deploying its intake infrastructure to run high-volume legal intake from first contact through qualification and handoff, enabling Lawfty to scale intake without adding headcount while maintaining consistent decision quality.

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Key Takeaways:

Lawfty is deploying Superpanel to scale intake in a manner that eliminates inconsistency and ensures every inbound inquiry is evaluated against defined standards.

Intake inconsistency causes high-volume law firms to lose strong cases, which amounts to millions of dollars in missed cases each year.

The engagement reflects growing adoption of AI-powered operational infrastructure inside modern plaintiff law firms.

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About Superpanel

Superpanel is intake infrastructure designed to own high-volume intake operations in highly regulated environments. Built initially for plaintiff law firms, Superpanel manages intake end to end, from first contact through case qualification and handoff, with accountability for outcomes and human oversight where judgment is required.

Founded in 2024, Superpanel has completed more than 250,000 intakes across lemon law, personal injury, employment law, and mass tort. In the past year, organizations using Superpanel have signed more than 15,000 cases, collected, verified, and organized over 60,000 supporting documents, handled up to four times more inbound inquiries per intake staff member, and seen conversion rates increase by up to 300% percent within six months of full deployment, all without adding headcount. By owning intake execution end to end, Superpanel helps firms avoid the missed opportunities and intake inconsistency that can cost high-volume practices millions of dollars in lost cases each year. Learn more at www.superpanel.io.

About Lawfty

Lawfty is a data-powered personal injury law firm founded in 2013. Operating as a hybrid between a technology company and a law firm, Lawfty uses proprietary AI and 14 years of case data to connect injured clients with the right legal representation -- faster and more effectively than traditional firms. Its platform acquires, evaluates, and distributes personal injury cases to a nationwide network of partner law firms, ensuring each client is matched to the firm best suited to maximize their outcome. Lawfty has built one of the most sophisticated case acquisition, placement, and prediction engines in the legal industry.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288816

Source: Reportable, Inc.