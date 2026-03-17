PillSafe Secures Primary Investment in Seed Round for its Wirelessly Connected Adherence System

Arkansas medical businesses group and its principal back PillSafe's patented technology that promotes medication adherence, combats drug abuse and misuse, and satisfies Remote Therapeutic Monitoring compliance with government and private insurers.

EDMOND, OK / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / PillSafe , developer of patented smart medication delivery technology that satisfies insurers' Remote Therapeutic Monitoring requirements, announces the primary investment in its current SAFE seed-round opportunity. The investment marks an early and significant milestone in the company's plan to bring its Wirelessly Connected Adherence System to market.

Doctor's Orders Infusion Services, LLC is the first investor in the current investment round. In addition, the company's principal, Lelan Stice, has joined PillSafe as Senior Strategy Advisor, supporting the company's commercialization and go-to-market strategy.

"We are very pleased to welcome Lelan Stice both as a seed-round investor and as a Senior Strategy Advisor," said Jim Patton, CEO and co-founder of PillSafe. "His background in healthcare services and his operator mindset align with what we need at this stage as we strengthen our commercialization plan and continue building the partnerships required to scale."

Stice is a veteran healthcare operator and pharmacy executive with more than 30 years of experience spanning hospital pharmacy leadership, retail pharmacy operations, and multi-business ownership. Based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, he serves as CEO of Whitehall Pharmacy LLC and related ventures, where he leads strategy, team development, and new revenue growth. . Stice is also a licensed Pharmacist and former President of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association.

Previously, Stice spent two decades at Jefferson Regional Medical Center as administrative director overseeing pharmacy, materials management, surgery, cardiology, and respiratory therapy. He has deep expertise in pharmacy policy and government relations, including extensive work with the 340B program and contract pharmacy implementation.

"I have spent my career focused on patient care, operational rigor, and building services that work in the real world," Stice said. "PillSafe is tackling a persistent and costly gap in healthcare with a practical approach that improves safety and adherence while also delivering a solution for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring, a vital new approach to patient care. I am excited to support the team as they move from concept to scaled execution."

The PillSafe seed round offering to potential investors and accelerators is intended to support the next phase of development for the company's Wirelessly Connected Adherence System. At the heart of the PillSafe system is its "smart" and tamper-proof pill bottle that locks between doses, preventing abuse or misuse of medication. PillSafe also utilizes artificial general intelligence (AGI) with Empathetic Patient Coaching to identify issues and encourage adherence to treatment plans. PillSafe integrates into pharmacy automated fill systems.

Importantly, PillSafe also provides the only "closed-loop" system that completes the dispensing of medications in secured pill bottles that do not allow tampering. PillSafe had its origin as a solution to the Opioid Crisis.

Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) is the use of digital technology to allow healthcare providers to monitor patients' non-physiological data, such as medication adherence, between in-person prescriber visits. Primarily used in musculoskeletal and respiratory care, RTM allows clinicians to adjust treatment plans promptly, improving outcomes through remote monitoring of exercises, surveys, and device usage.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved RTM for coverage and payment in its 2022 Physician Fee Schedule. Since then, U.S. healthcare has seen a 373% increase in RTM services and a 399% increase in RTM payments.

The PillSafe seed round is on track to reach its goal of raising $750,000. The company intends to use funds to advance two core priorities: continued product development work with MIDI, an established medical device engineering firm, and development of a payer focused ROI model with PrecisionAQ, a healthcare economics, evidence, and analytics organization. Remaining funds are expected to support expanded intellectual property filings and progress toward key U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory milestones. PillSafe forecasts $130 million in gross revenues by its third year after launch, with a utility patent providing a lockout against potential competition.

For more information on PillSafe technology, visit www.pillsafe.org.

About PillSafe

PillSafe is a pioneering Wirelessly Connected Adherence System that improves patient care and outcomes by supporting adherence with physician orders and treatment plans and by providing a closed-loop system for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM). The company's patented technology fosters prescription compliance by restricting access to medication to only the patient, keeping medication safe from divergence and abuse. PillSafe's design includes multiple innovations that benefit the medication delivery network, including communication features that connect the drug manufacturer, healthcare provider, pharmacy and the patient.

Media Contact:

Morgan Hall

Morganh@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: PillSafe

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/pillsafe-secures-primary-investment-in-seed-round-for-its-wirelessly-1146017