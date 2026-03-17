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ACCESS Newswire
17.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
66 Leser
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Nth Degree Showcases "The Sweet Spot" of Success at EXHIBITORLIVE 2026

Company Delivers End-to-End Expertise; Shares Budget Strategy Insights in Educational Session

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Nth Degree - a global leader in exhibitor and trade show services - will showcase its exceptional expertise and comprehensive capabilities at the upcoming EXHIBITORLIVE 2026, in booth #701, March 29-April 2, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Under the theme "The Sweet Spot," the company will highlight how it seamlessly delivers complete project management, I&D labor, and unmatched customer service for every type of exhibit, event and activation via its coast-to-coast operational footprint. And of course, guests can expect a few delicious surprises along the way.

In addition to the exhibit, the Nth Degree team will share its expertise through an education session offering even more opportunities for exhibit houses, agencies and corporate clients to connect and gain insights into the power of cost-effective event marketing.

"EXHIBITORLIVE brings together the industry's most innovative exhibit and event marketers," said John Hense, CEO of Nth Degree. "We are excited to show how Nth Degree helps clients find their 'Sweet Spot' of event success, aligning our expertise in operations, logistics, and smart budgeting to support every type of event environment."

Speaking Session: Cost Controlling Strategies for the Modern Exhibit Program

Wendy Marold, Director of Exhibits, Sponsors and Exposition at Nth Degree Events, alongside Jill Johnson, Director of Events and Engagement, Samsung Electronics America, B2B Group, will co-present "Cost Control Strategies: Impact of Decisions on Your Exhibit Program" on Monday, March 30, 2026 from 1:30pm to 3:00pm.

In today's evolving event landscape, trade show marketers must build exhibit budgets around cities, venues, and schedules determined by show organizers. These variables can significantly impact labor costs, overtime, travel expenses, and overall program spend. This often requires teams to do more with less.

This session will provide practical tools and forecasting strategies to help marketers manage booth costs, regional cost differences, navigate move-in schedules requiring overtime, account for local legislation and work rules, and use location-specific data to set realistic budgets. Attendees will walk away with actionable frameworks and comprehensive checklists to maximize ROI and avoid financial surprises.

About Nth Degree

Nth Degree is a global leader in exhibitor and trade show services, event management, experiential marketing, and permanent installations. With warehouses and offices in more than 30 U.S. markets, the company delivers thousands of events annually for many of the world's most recognizable brands.

Contact:

Robyn Fernsworth
R2PR for Nth Degree
robyn@r2pr.com

SOURCE: Nth Degree



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nth-degree-showcases-%22the-sweet-spot%22-of-success-at-exhibitorliv-1146909

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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