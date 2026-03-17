Climate First Bank: Fintech Company OneEthos and Montgomery County Green Bank Launch New $4 million Clean Energy Financing Initiative

Program expands wildly successful pilot access to reduce borrowing costs and extend long-term savings for residents

Marcio deOliveira, OneEthos CEO & Founder: "By extending the subsidy period and increasing the total funding available, we are lowering barriers to clean energy adoption"

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / OneEthos (www.oneethos.com), the leading Fintech Platform for mission-driven financial institutions, and Montgomery County Green Bank (www.mcgreenbank.org), today launched an expanded $4 million clean energy financing initiative designed to increase access to affordable solar and energy efficiency financing for homeowners in Montgomery County, Maryland. Energy efficiency improvements can include upgrades such as electric heating and cooling systems, insulation, and electric water heating-projects that help homes use less energy and lower utility costs.

"This new initiative represents a meaningful evolution of our partnership with Montgomery County Green Bank," said Marcio deOliveira, CEO and Founder of OneEthos. "We are lowering barriers to clean energy adoption and helping more families benefit from long-term energy savings, especially in communities where affordability matters most."

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF NEW CLEAN ENERGY FINANCING INITIATIVE

Launch of $4 million interest rate subsidy pool to further reduce borrowing costs and extend long-term savings for residents.

Eligible borrowers may receive interest rate reductions to as low as 2.99% during the first 15 years of the loan term (4.864% APR).*

30% of subsidy funds are reserved for borrowers located in Equity Emphasis Areas, ensuring the program continues to prioritize communities historically underserved by traditional financing options.

The program is administered through OneEthos's digital lending infrastructure, enabling streamlined origination, servicing, and reporting while ensuring compliance with MCGB program requirements. Participating homeowners must meet defined eligibility criteria, including Montgomery County residency, household income limits tied to county area median income, and established credit standards. Loans are originated by Climate First Bank.

"Montgomery County Green Bank's mission is to accelerate clean energy adoption while advancing equity," said Stephen Morel, CEO of Montgomery County Green Bank. "This new initiative accomplishes both of those goals - allowing us to scale and expand what worked in the pilot. By pairing public-purpose capital with innovative private-sector partners like OneEthos, we are delivering real savings and environmental benefits to our residents."

MCGB's new initiative supports financing for residential solar and eligible energy-efficiency projects, with program performance monitored through ongoing reporting, quality control reviews, and compliance oversight. The program also includes safeguards such as pausing non-EEA originations if equity participation thresholds are not met, ensuring accountability to program goals.

For more information about MCGB second phase program and eligibility requirements, visit climatefirstbank.com/apply/solar-loan-montgomery-county.

*Loans subject to credit approval. As an example, a 30.5 year $50,000 loan with 4.864% APR could have payments of $0 per month for 6 months, followed by $219.06 per month for 174 months, followed by $386.69 per month for 180 months. Interest accrues on the outstanding balance during the 6-mo no payment period. Nonrefundable documentation and processing fees apply (starting at $1,125.00).

About OneEthos:

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective to accelerate the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

For more information, please visit: www.oneethos.com.

About Montgomery County Green Bank:

The Montgomery County Green Bank is a publicly chartered 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to accelerating energy efficiency, renewable energy, climate resilience, and clean energy investment in Montgomery County, MD. We partner with the private sector to provide more affordable and flexible financing options for County residents and businesses for clean energy and climate-resilient projects. These projects save energy, lower greenhouse gas emissions, create healthy living and working environments, foster a more resilient economy and environment, and help the County achieve its environmental goals.

For more information, please visit: www.mcgreenbank.org

About Climate First Bank:

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital?forward?community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened?its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy?retrofits?and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report?here.?Member?FDIC.

For more information, please visit:?www.climatefirstbank.com.?

Contact Information

John Collins?

Collins Strategy Group

john@collinssg.com

(917) 496-4587

SOURCE: Climate First Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fintech-company-oneethos-and-montgomery-county-green-bank-launch-new-1147467