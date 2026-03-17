Climate First Bank Surpasses $1.6B in Assets, Solidifying Status as Nation's Fastest-Growing New Bank

Total assets jumped 83 percent, driven by $275M in Solar Lending
CEO: "The bank's success in 2025 is a testament to our talented people and powerful technology"
ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Climate First Bank, the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announced record-breaking 2025 financial results, highlighted by an 83 percent year-over-year increase in total assets, rising to more than $1.6 billion from $889.4 million in 2024.
This unprecedented growth further solidifies Climate First Bank's standing as the fastest-growing new bank in the United States since 2009. The bank's mission-driven model, powered by its fintech affiliate OneEthos, has defied industry trends, specifically in the renewable energy sector, where the bank saw a staggering 300 percent increase in residential solar lending, totaling $275 million for the year.
"The bank's success in 2025 is a testament to our talented people and powerful technology," said Lex Ford, CEO and President of Climate First Bank. "We continue to believe that everyone - federal and state government, businesses and individuals - should be investing in America's renewable energy independence and resilience, not undermining it. Our continued asset and deposit growth proves that homeowners and business agree."
2025 Financial Highlights
Asset & Deposit Surge: Total assets grew 83 percent YoY to $1.62B, while total deposits jumped 73 percent YoY to $1.36B.
National Solar Expansion: In its first full year of national operations, the bank financed more than $275 million solar projects across 44 states and D.C., driving a 300 percent increase in residential solar volume.
Lending Momentum: Net loans reached $1.39B (up 83 percent), supported by a 91 percent growth in the SBA portfolio. In total, the bank drove $108 million in SBA loans.
Multi-Division Growth: The Structured Finance division deployed over $20 million into Asset-Based Lending (ABL) and Factoring.
Continued Consumer Demand: The bank experienced a 68 percent increase in new deposit account openings, reflecting a broad consumer shift toward values-based banking.
While rising interest rates and regulatory instability slowed competitors, Climate First Bank and OneEthos leveraged their proprietary technology to offer transparent, no-dealer-fee solar loans. This model provides homeowners and installers with more certainty and lower costs compared to traditional solar leases.
"Our 2025 performance is a powerful validation that ethical, climate-focused banking isn't just a niche-it's the future of the industry," said Ken LaRoe, Founder and Chairman of Climate First Bancorp. "To nearly double our assets and equity in a single year while expanding our solar footprint to 44 states proves that when you prioritize the planet, the profits follow. While some institutions retreat from climate finance, we are giving the people - all of the people - what they want."
"We have doubled down on technology and people while others have stepped away," said Marcio deOliveira, Founder and CEO of OneEthos. "By eliminating hidden fees and providing real-time credit decisions, we've made solar accessible to thousands of households across the country."
About Climate First Bank
Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.
For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com.
About OneEthos
OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective to accelerate the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities, and the environment.
For more information, please visit: www.oneethos.com.
Contact Information
John Collins?
Collins Strategy Group
john@collinssg.com
(917) 496-4587
SOURCE: Climate First Bank
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/climate-first-bank-surpasses-1.6b-in-assets-solidifying-status-as-na-1147481