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ACCESS Newswire
17.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Ankle & Foot Centers of America: Ankle & Foot Centers Shares the Importance of Diabetic Foot Care

Proper foot care plays a critical role in preventing serious complications for individuals living with diabetes.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Ankle & Foot Centers of America is highlighting the importance of routine foot care for individuals living with diabetes and encouraging patients to seek early evaluation of potential foot problems.

Diabetes can impact both circulation and nerve function in the feet. Reduced blood flow can slow the body's ability to heal, while nerve damage may cause a loss of sensation, making it difficult to notice injuries or developing wounds. Without proper care, even minor issues such as small cuts, blisters, or pressure points can progress into more serious complications.

Physicians at Ankle & Foot Centers of America regularly help patients manage these risks through preventative evaluations and specialized treatment options. Services such as diabetic foot care and wound care are designed to help patients detect problems early and prevent complications that can impact mobility and quality of life.

Patients with diabetes are encouraged to inspect their feet regularly and seek medical attention if they notice symptoms such as numbness, tingling, swelling, persistent pain, or wounds that do not heal properly. Preventative care, proper footwear, and routine visits with a foot and ankle specialist can play an important role in maintaining long-term foot health.

Additional educational resources about foot health and diabetes are available on the Ankle & Foot Centers of America blog.

For more information about diabetic foot care or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ankleandfootcenters.com.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America
With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is recognized as one of the nation's top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions.?Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes, so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Media Contact
Buse Kayar
BuseK@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: Ankle & Foot Centers of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ankle-and-foot-centers-shares-the-importance-of-diabetic-foot-care-1147629

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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