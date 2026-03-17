Red Wing Brings 120 Years Of Industry-Defining Craft To Work Apparel For The First Time

Engineered with the same comfort, durability, and style that define Red Wing boots

RED WING, MN / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Red Wing , the global benchmark for purpose-built footwear since 1905, announced today its entry into the Work Apparel category. For 120 years, Red Wing has built the boots that built America; now, that same industry-defining craft, quality, and industrial know-how shape a core collection of durable apparel essentials designed for comfort and style, both on and off the job.

This introduction marks the brand's first expansion into a dedicated Work Apparel vertical - a category distinct from, yet inspired by, Red Wing's safety-rated personal protective equipment (PPE) that businesses and their workers have relied on for decades. Designed specifically for skilled trades and blue-collar professionals, this initial collection of hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, and pocket and graphic t-shirts is engineered to address the demands of the jobsite while remaining comfortable all day long.

"We've spent 120 years perfecting the foundation of the worker's uniform," said Mike VanGoethem, Chief Product & Services Officer at Red Wing Shoe Company. "With our new Work Apparel, we aren't just expanding a catalog; we're honoring a standard. Our Internal compass has always been simple: if you are going to do something, do it right, no matter what. We've applied that exact same obsession with quality to every stitch of this clothing, ensuring it works as hard as the boots that carry our name."

Trades-Centered Fit Based on Worker Data & Feedback

The new apparel line represents a scientific approach to garment fit - designed specifically around the movements and physical demands of the wearer. Red Wing collaborated with thousands of skilled tradespeople to map their real-world movement through 3D scanning, creating a data set that served as the foundation for the new designs.

"By pairing this body-mapping data with detailed feedback about the pain points blue-collar workers experience in the field, we've engineered a human-centered fit designed to eliminate daily distractions," said VanGoethem. "This 'Hardworking, Easy Wearing' philosophy allows the apparel to transition seamlessly from the jobsite to after-hours, providing a classic fit that stays comfortable throughout the day."

Quality That Keeps Up

Utilizing premium materials like combed, ring-spun cotton and reinforced cotton-wrapped polyester thread, this Work Apparel is built to be in it for the long haul. From signature "Red Wing Red" looper stitching to bootlace-pattern drawcords on the hoodies, every detail is a nod to the 120-year heritage of the brand. This expansion highlights Red Wing's deepening commitment to the trades, offering the brand's legendary quality from head to toe.

The New Work Apparel Essentials Include:

Hoodies: Constructed from 320 gsm cotton/poly fleece with a 3-piece hood and "bootlace" pattern drawcords.

Pocket Tees: Built with 200 gsm 100% cotton jersey featuring a rounded back tail for coverage while working.

Graphic Tees: Also built with 200 gsm 100% cotton jersey featuring the iconic "Wing" logo in "Red Wing Red" with a rounded back tail.

Red Wing Work Apparel is now available online and in stores. For more information and to find a local Red Wing Store, please visit: redwing.com/apparel .

About Red Wing

Established in 1905, Red Wing is an American footwear brand built on a legacy of uncompromising craftsmanship and quality. From industry-leading boots to work apparel, Red Wing blends traditional construction with modern innovation to deliver products made to last and meet the demands of trades workers. Rooted in a simple but profound purpose - to help you build your life's work - Red Wing designs gear with quality materials that support those who build our world with the confidence, style, and comfort they deserve.

Media Contact:

Name: Martina Corona

Email: martina@notablypr.com

SOURCE: Red Wing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/red-wing-brings-120-years-of-industry-defining-craft-to-work-apparel-f-1148224