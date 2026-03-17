Villa Marin Introduces "Villa Vitality," A Whole-Person Wellness Approach to Aging

New wellness initiative combines science-backed movement, social engagement, mental health support and nutrition

SAN RAFAEL, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Villa Marin, a resident-owned, "vitalist" aging and conscious senior living community in Marin County, is redefining what it means to age well with the launch of "Villa Vitality," a comprehensive wellness initiative designed to support residents' physical and mental wellbeing.

While many senior living communities emphasize recreational activities, the Villa Vitality approach recognizes that healthy aging is the result of multiple interconnected factors, including movement, emotional support, cognitive engagement, social relationships, and nourishing food.

"True wellness is caring for the whole person," said Nicole Mashburn, CEO of Villa Marin. "At Villa Marin, we're creating an environment where residents can thrive physically, mentally, and socially with programs, care, and nutrition designed to support vibrant, purposeful living at every stage of aging."

Villa Vitality includes a range of programming designed to support physical mobility, cognitive health, and social connection. Offerings include onsite mental health wellness liaisons to assist with transitioning into community life, grief and tailored mental health resources, Tai Chi and Qigong classes, small-group fitness programs focused on strength and balance, guided nature walks, dance programming and educational workshops.

As 1 in 3 seniors are clinically diagnosed with depression or anxiety, the initiative also incorporates mental health and behavioral wellness resources, an area often overlooked in traditional senior living models but increasingly recognized as critical to healthy aging. Community programming and support services aim to help residents address stress, anxiety, and isolation through engagement and social connection.

Beyond activities and wellness programming, nutrition is a cornerstone of Villa Vitality. Villa Marin recently welcomed Chef Ensan Wong, whose background includes work in some of the Bay Area's most well-known kitchens, including The French Laundry. Chef Wong is leading the community's culinary program with a focus on healthy, seasonal, and nutrient-rich meals that are both delicious and nourishing.

"At Villa Marin, we believe aging shouldn't mean slowing down or fading into the background," said Sally Williams, Villa Marin resident, board member and chair of the health committee. "The Vitalist approach is about continuing to grow, strengthen and engage in life at every age. We're not here to wither away - we're here to stay active, curious and connected to the world around us."

Villa Vitality reflects a broader shift in senior living toward proactive, lifestyle-focused health models rather than reactive care.

About Villa Marin

Villa Marin is a resident-owned continuing care retirement community (CCRC) located in San Rafael, California. The community offers a full continuum of care-including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing-allowing residents to remain within the same community as their needs evolve. Governed by its residents and supported by professional leadership and staff, Villa Marin provides a vibrant environment focused on wellness, connection, and lifelong engagement. Through initiatives such as Villa Vitality, the community promotes a "vitalist" philosophy of aging that emphasizes physical health, mental well-being, social connection and nutritious dining to help residents live active, fulfilling lives. To learn more about Villa Marin or schedule a tour, visit villa-marin.com.

Media Contact:

Kameron Stanko

Kstanko@interdependence.com

SOURCE: Villa Marin

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/villa-marin-introduces-%22villa-vitality-%22-a-whole-person-wellness-approach-to-aging-1148305