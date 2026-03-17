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ACCESS Newswire
17.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Spider Labs, Inc.: Financial Times Ranks Spider Labs Among Fastest-Growing APAC Companies

Company reports 171% growth as demand rises for protection against ad fraud and fake leads

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Spider Labs, the developer of the leading ad fraud protection platform Spider AF, today announced its debut on the Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026 ranking. Compiled in partnership with Statista, this prestigious list recognizes the region's most resilient and rapidly expanding enterprises.

The ranking highlights companies that achieved the highest compound annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) between 2021 and 2024. During this period, Spider Labs achieved approximately 171% total growth and ranked among the top 10 IT & Software companies in Japan within the Financial Times and Statista APAC high-growth company list.

Market Leadership in Japan and Beyond

In addition to its regional debut, Spider Labs emerged as a dominant player in its home market, placing within the top 10 IT & Software companies in Japan. On a broader scale, the company secured a position in the top tier of the IT & Software category across the entire Asia-Pacific region.

This growth reflects the surging global demand for sophisticated defenses against invalid traffic (IVT), fake lead generation, and emerging client-side digital threats.

Addressing the $100B+ Ad Fraud Challenge

As global digital advertising spend continues to climb, the risk of performance distortion from fraudulent activity remains a critical boardroom concern. Spider Labs' suite of digital marketing security services provides a holistic shield for advertisers:

  • Ad Fraud Protection: Eliminating bots and invalid traffic in real-time.

  • Fake Lead Protection (FLP): Ensuring CRM integrity by blocking non-human conversions.

  • SiteScan: Advanced client-side monitoring to detect website tampering.

Spider Labs currently supports a diverse portfolio of advertisers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, helping them recapture lost spend and ensure every marketing dollar drives genuine business growth.

The full 2026 High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific ranking is available now on FT.com.
__________________________

About Spider Labs

Spider Labs Inc. is a Tokyo-based marketing security company that develops and operates the SaaS platform Spider AF. Founded in 2011, the company helps businesses protect digital marketing operations from threats including ad fraud, fake leads, and website security risks.

For more information, visit https://spideraf.com/about-us.

Media Contact:

M. Tison | Global PR
monique@spider-labs.com

SOURCE: Spider Labs, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/financial-times-ranks-spider-labs-among-fastest-growing-apac-com-1148450

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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