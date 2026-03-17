Building resilience through trusted and transformative innovation

Smarter, faster and safer solutions powered by AI and secure cloud

Launch of new innovative solutions for customers, including Orange Drone Guardian, Live Intelligence Studio, Live Collaboration and reimagined enterprise communications

On March 17-18, Orange Business will convene over 1,000 customers at the Orange Business Summit 2026, unveiling a portfolio of trusted technological innovations designed to empower enterprises to adapt, operate autonomously, and most importantly ensure business continuity in an ever-evolving, unpredictable world. Four new solutions will be introduced, based on trusted cloud-based environments and powered by AI.

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(Photo credit: Orange Business)

"We understand the pressures organizations face as they navigate complex and volatile market conditions," says Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO of Orange Business. "Our commitment to our customers is stronger than ever: to help them build resilience and embrace the future with confidence. We aim to empower organizations to scale and innovate securely, enabling them to thrive amid uncertainty. In that context and at Orange Business, we believe that possibility starts with tech you trust."

As an operator, integrator and platform provider, Orange Business is uniquely positioned as the trusted bridge between ambition and achievement. The Orange Business Summit will feature cutting-edge demonstrations across trusted connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, and AI, empowering customers to confront business-critical challenges directly while future-proofing their strategies.

Investing in innovation for a secure and resilient future

With 14 breakthrough innovations on show, attendees will gain insights from industry leaders on trusted AI, responsible innovation and enhanced customer experience. The event will also spotlight real-world customer success stories shaping the future of technology. The latest announcements underscoring Orange Business's advanced capabilities include:

Debuting Orange Drone Guardian Europe's first anti-drone as-a-Service solution

Orange Drone Guardian detects, identifies and classifies intrusive drones in low-altitude airspace across France, with plans to extend coverage to additional European countries. Designed for operators of critical infrastructure, public authorities and major event organizers, it leverages a sovereign infrastructure operated by Orange combined with its advanced detection technologies.

Extending Live Intelligence Empowering enterprises with trusted AI agents

Orange Business is extending the capabilities of Live Intelligence, a plug-and-play generative AI platform, to support customers with trusted AI agents. Through Live Intelligence Studio, customers can now take their first step into the agentic era by developing, deploying and managing intelligent AI agents securely in a trusted infrastructure to automate tasks and analyze data with a human touch.

Reinventing enterprise voice communications with trust and AI

Orange Business is integrating trust and AI into enterprise communications. This will enhance operational efficiency, strengthen security against increasingly sophisticated threats and drive deeper, more trusted personal engagement between customers and employees. Key features include branded calling, deepfake detection, AI-augmented customer care and agentic telephony.

Introducing Live Collaboration A sovereign suite of collaboration tools

Live Collaboration is a trusted set of modular sovereign collaboration tools designed to address increasing cloud spend, vendor lock-in and new digital vulnerabilities. It consolidates core professional collaboration tasks, including messaging, calendars, document co-editing, video conferencing and intranet into a single unified platform. Operated end-to-end by Orange and hosted on Cloud Avenue SecNum, Live Collaboration will give enterprises more control over their data, their costs and architectural choices.

About Orange Business

Orange Business, the enterprise division of the Orange Group, is a leading network and digital integrator, supporting customers to create positive impact and digital business. The combined strength of its next-generation connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity expertise, platforms, and partners provides the foundation for enterprises around the world. With 30,000 employees across 65 countries, Orange Business enables its customers' transformations by orchestrating end-to-end secured digital infrastructure and focusing on the employee, customer, and operational experience. More than 30,000 B-to-B customers put their trust in Orange Business globally.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues.

Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA). For more information: www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on X: @orangebusiness

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317294596/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Séverine Belhomme-Moisand, Orange Business: severine.belhommemoisand@orange.com

Fatima Rahil, Orange, fatima.rahil@orange.com