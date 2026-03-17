New AI Software Governance solution makes AI-generated code visible at commit, enforces policy before production, and connects real development behavior to measurable risk reduction

Secure Code Warrior today announced SCW Trust Agent: AI, the industry's first governance solution designed to make AI influence in software development visible, attributable, and enforceable at the point of commit enabling enterprises to scale AI coding tools with measurable control over software risk. For the first time, organizations can trace which AI models influenced specific commits, correlate that influence to vulnerability exposure, and take corrective action before insecure code reaches production.

AI-driven development is no longer experimental it is embedded in daily workflows. According to Sonar's 2026 State of Code Developer Survey, 72% of developers report using AI coding tools in their development processes every day.1 Yet most enterprises lack visibility into how those tools influence production code creating governance blind spots as development velocity accelerates. According to Gartner, by the end of this year, at least 80% of unauthorized AI transactions will result from internal policy violations rather than malicious attacks underscoring the need for enforceable oversight inside development environments.2

Secure Code Warrior is defining AI software governance with SCW Trust Agent: AI. By embedding commit-level visibility and enforceable oversight into development workflows, the platform enables organizations to scale AI-driven development with measurable control over software risk while reinforcing secure coding behavior across both human and AI-generated code.

"SCW Trust Agent: AI provides organizations the quantitative pathway to effectively measure the risk posture of their development environment in the AI era, whether the contributing 'developer' is human or AI," said Pieter Danhieux, co-founder and CEO, Secure Code Warrior. "Beginning with comprehensive observability and traceability of AI-generated coding, MCP and AI tool usage, SCW Trust Agent: AI creates a foundation for more effective, adaptive learning that hones in with precision on the most relevant areas and fundamentally changes behavior among development teams, offsetting the introduction of AI-enabled vulnerabilities over time."

SCW Trust Agent: AI moves organizations beyond passive visibility into active, operational governance by connecting:

AI Usage Visibility: Maintain a verifiable record of which LLMs including sanctioned and "Shadow AI" models influenced specific commits, supporting governance and audit requirements without storing source code or prompts.

Maintain a verifiable record of which LLMs including sanctioned and "Shadow AI" models influenced specific commits, supporting governance and audit requirements without storing source code or prompts. Proprietary LLM Security Benchmarking: Leverage Secure Code Warrior's LLM security benchmark data to evaluate models and enforce approved AI usage policies based on measurable security performance.

Leverage Secure Code Warrior's LLM security benchmark data to evaluate models and enforce approved AI usage policies based on measurable security performance. MCP Discovery and Supply Chain Insight: Track which Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers are installed and active to prevent AI agents from accessing sensitive internal tools or databases through unvetted or risky connections.

Track which Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers are installed and active to prevent AI agents from accessing sensitive internal tools or databases through unvetted or risky connections. Commit-Level Risk Correlation and Enforcement: Correlate developers' skill sets (as measured by SCW Trust Score) and their AI usage with vulnerability benchmarks to identify the risk level, and enforce policy before code reaches production.

Correlate developers' skill sets (as measured by SCW Trust Score) and their AI usage with vulnerability benchmarks to identify the risk level, and enforce policy before code reaches production. Adaptive Learning for the AI Era: Mitigate risk by correlating AI-generated code and contributor secure coding skill to automatically deliver the most relevant training to developers and more effectively build secure coding proficiency.

SCW Trust Agent: AI is available today to Secure Code Warrior customers. For more information on SCW Trust Agent: AI visit https://www.securecodewarrior.com/product/trust-agent-ai.

About Secure Code Warrior

Secure Code Warrior is a leader in AI software governance and developer security upskilling, enabling enterprises to control AI-driven software development across the SDLC. Built on a decade as the leading secure coding training platform, it delivers AI visibility, policy enforcement, and hands-on learning to prevent vulnerabilities and uplift software quality before production.

[1] Sonar State of Code Developer Survey, 6, January 2026

[2] Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026: AI Security Platforms. 18, October 2025 By Dennis Xu, Marissa Schmidt, Bart Willemsen, Gene Alvarez, Neil MacDonald, Kevin Schmidt

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317399993/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Brusig

andrea.brusig@w2comm.com