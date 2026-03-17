Transactions enhance GSP's global presence of 10 centers of excellence, adding highly complex product and advanced coating capacity in the U.S. and critical heat treatment capabilities in Europe

G.S. Precision ("GSP" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of complex, highly engineered products used in mission critical aerospace, defense, and semiconductor systems, has completed two transactions that significantly expand the Company's unique capabilities and provide for strategic platform expansion. The Company has acquired Lush Heat Treatment LTD ("Lush") and the assets of Headwater Precision ("Headwater").

"These acquisitions support our platform growth strategy and vision to be the most trusted global partner in precision manufacturing and assembly of highly engineered mission critical products, recognized for our commitment to innovation and quality," said James R. Callan, Chief Executive Officer of GSP. "We welcome the addition of these distinctive capabilities, which include advanced coating and specialized heat treat technologies to enhance our customers' success. Our acquisition process and partnership with AE Industrial brings an enhanced experience for family/founder companies; honoring their history, expert teams, and industry knowledge while leveraging our own unique family culture that emphasizes deep respect of those relationships."

Founded in 1952 in Hatfield, United Kingdom, Lush is an industry leading provider of vacuum and endothermic processing and brazing services for the aviation space, nuclear and defense sectors. Lush will be integrated into GSP subsidiary F.T. Gearing Systems, a supplier of precision submicron gear systems to the aerospace and defense sector.

GSP has also acquired the assets of Headwater, which include high precision manufacturing assets, including state of the art robotics, laser, CNC, and advanced coating technologies.

About G.S. Precision

Based in Brattleboro, VT, G.S. Precision is a leading global engineered products platform supplying mission critical aerospace, defense, and semiconductor applications. For more than 60 years, the Company has utilized state-of-the-art, proprietary manufacturing processes, vertical integration, and technologies to deliver a diverse set of solutions, used in both OEM and aftermarket.

About F.T. Gearing Systems

F.T. Gearing Systems, a subsidiary of G.S. Precision, specializes in delivering submicron precision gear assemblies to the aerospace and defense industry. By continually investing in state-of-the-art equipment and engineering. F.T. Gearing Systems provides application solutions, leveraging extensive machining expertise and lean manufacturing principles.

About Lush Heat Treatment

Established in 1952, Lush Heat Treatment specializes in vacuum and endothermic processing for the aerospace, defense, space, and nuclear power sectors. Lush provides heat treatments for a wide range of materials, applications, and services while continuing to invest in state of the art processes allowing for strong on time delivery and flexibility to meet emergent customer requirements.

About Headwater Precision

Founded in 2018 by Norm Schneeberger, Headwater Precision is a precision manufacturing and advanced coating technologies business located in West Chesterfield, New Hampshire. The Company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art robotic laser and CNC equipment and serves customers in the aerospace and defense industries.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private investment firm with approximately $9.2 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2025, focused on investing in technologies and services considered critical to national economic security. Since 2015, AE Industrial has completed more than 155 investments in market-leading companies that benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience and network of relationships across the sectors where the Firm invests (national security, aerospace and industrial services). With a commitment to driving value creation in partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, AE Industrial invests across private equity, venture capital and aerospace leasing. AE Industrial is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL and has an office in Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

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