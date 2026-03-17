Redgate Software today announced the launch of Redgate Monitor as a SaaS edition, a fully managed cloud version of its database monitoring platform, delivering the company's deep performance insights already trusted by more than 200,000 database professionals and reducing the operational overhead of deploying, hosting, and maintaining monitoring infrastructure.

Redgate's 2026State of the Database Landscape report highlights the scale of the challenge Monitor SaaS is designed to address. 74% of organizations now operate multiple database platforms, with 31% managing four or more, while hybrid environments continue to grow as cloud adoption rises. At the same time, teams are increasingly favoring managed approaches, with Platform-as-a-Service deployments now preferred over Infrastructure-as-a-Service (37% vs 21%), reflecting a broader shift toward reducing operational overhead. Despite this, monitoring practices remain fragmented, with 31% relying on scripts and 23% using home-built tools.

"Database teams are responsible for some of the most critical systems in the business, yet they're often asked to spend valuable time managing the tooling around them," said David Gummer, Chief Product Officer at Redgate. "Monitor SaaS removes operational overhead while delivering the end-to-end management Redgate is known for. Demand for Monitor SaaS has been strong, with over a hundred organizations expressing interest in early access and noting the value of maintaining the capabilities of the existing product while simplifying deployment through a SaaS model."

Redgate's Monitor SaaS supports monitoring across SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Oracle, MySQL, and MongoDB environments, giving database teams a unified view of performance across complex estates. Customers install a lightweight agent and gain immediate access to a fully managed monitoring platform, with infrastructure management, upgrades, and maintenance handled by Redgate.

The launch also reflects the growing preference among many organizations for SaaS-delivered tools that simplify deployment and ongoing management. With Monitor SaaS, Redgate meets teams where they are, supporting organizations adopting SaaS-first policies while continuing to offer the same trusted Redgate Monitor capabilities for customers who prefer to self-host.

Redgate Monitor SaaS is available now. Learn more at red-gate.com

About Redgate Software

Redgate puts businesses in control of their databases, supporting automation with confidence, enabling secure scaling and helping people to realize value and unlock growth through AI.

Redgate's portfolio of solutions helps organizations reliably solve the complex challenges of database management across the Database DevOps lifecycle. We make life easier for IT leaders, development and operations teams, increasing efficiency, reducing errors, and protecting business-critical data.

More than 200,000 data professionals across the globe, including 92% of the Fortune 100, rely on Redgate's solutions to enable automation, resilience and efficiency throughout the database lifecycle, ensuring they get the most value out of their databases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317973660/en/

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Elle Welch

Redgate@sourcecodecomms.com