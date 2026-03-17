Tumi, Inc.: TUMI UNVEILS THE "MEDITERRANEAN ESCAPE" CELEBRATING THE ALLURE OF THE COAST AND THE EASE OF TRAVEL

The Spring 2026 Collection introduces expressive new hues and destination-inspired design, capturing the spirit of TUMI on vacation.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand TUMI introduces "Mediterranean Escape," its Spring 2026 seasonal campaign and collection inspired by the warmth, rhythm, and sensorial richness of the Mediterranean coast. Bringing expressive new colors, prints, and textures across TUMI's most iconic silhouettes, the campaign captures a joyful, transportive vision where design meets destination.

Directed by Piero Bressan and photographed by Dario Catellani, "Mediterranean Escape" transports viewers to Villa Fortaleza and Cala San Vicente in Mallorca, Spain. The campaign reflects a sense of ease - where travel becomes immersive, expressive, and grounded in the spirit of the destination.

At the heart of the collection is a bold new seasonal palette introduced across key TUMI collections, including the iconic 19 Degree Collection. Lush thyme greens, sun-washed terracotta, and radiant sunlit yellow reimagine sculpted silhouettes through destination-inspired hues. The palette also extends into the 19 Degree Aluminum family with the International Carry-On in Horizon Blue, a seasonal tone inspired by where the sky meets the sea that brings depth to the signature metallic silhouette.

Beyond 19 Degree, the seasonal story extends across travel essentials and lifestyle silhouettes, introducing new textures and material expressions designed to evoke Mediterranean ease. A raffia-inspired capsule brings woven warmth to the newly expanded Olas and Harrison Collections, balancing artisanal texture with modern construction. Accessories further bring the sensorial spirit of the Mediterranean to life. Olive, flower and lemon-inspired bag charms nod to open-air markets and the lemon groves and florals of the Amalfi Coast, while the Belden Sunglass Charm equips travelers for long days under the sun.

"The Mediterranean represents a slower, more intentional rhythm of travel," said Victor Sanz, Creative Director at TUMI. "For Spring 2026, we embraced that sensibility, the idea of traveling while fully experiencing every moment through the senses. The sounds, smells, tastes, textures, and surroundings come together to create a lasting emotional connection long after the journey ends. We infused that sensorial richness into our most iconic collections, using color to tell a story of movement and discovery. At its core, the collection captures the emotion of escape, balanced by the precision and performance that define every TUMI piece."

The campaign also debuts the new Mediterranean Print across pieces from Voyageur, Tegra-Lite, Belden, and Nassau collections. Bold yet refined, the print reinforces the collection's energy while maintaining TUMI's focus on precision and performance.

"This campaign represents an evolution in how we tell our story", said Jill Krizelman, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Ecommerce at TUMI. "The Mediterranean provided the perfect backdrop - celebrating rich color, the romance of travel, and cultural depth - while giving us the opportunity to reveal a more relaxed, playful side of TUMI, as if the brand itself were on vacation. From visual storytelling to immersive brand activations around the world, Mediterranean Escape invites our global community into the spirit of the season and celebrates travel as a form of self-expression."

Mediterranean Escape will extend beyond the campaign through a series of immersive global experiences celebrating the spirit of the season.

The Mediterranean Escape collection is available now at TUMI.com and in TUMI stores worldwide. Follow @TUMITravel for exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the campaign.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Woven Material



A warm-weather bag assortment crafted in a woven raffia-like material, bringing natural texture and relaxed ease to everyday carry. Designed with a destination mindset, these styles balance artisanal materials with refined silhouettes for travel, city days, and vacation moments.



Available On: Milos Woven Tote, Olas Woven Small Shoulder Bag, Small Griffin Backpack, and Bradner Backpack





A warm-weather bag assortment crafted in a woven raffia-like material, bringing natural texture and relaxed ease to everyday carry. Designed with a destination mindset, these styles balance artisanal materials with refined silhouettes for travel, city days, and vacation moments. Available On: Milos Woven Tote, Olas Woven Small Shoulder Bag, Small Griffin Backpack, and Bradner Backpack Voyageur Q Tote



A versatile everyday tote designed to move seamlessly between travel and daily life. Spacious yet streamlined, the Q Tote offers practical organization and an effortless silhouette suited for work, weekends, and on-the-go travel.



Colors: Pink Clay, Thyme, Mink, Oat, Indigo





A versatile everyday tote designed to move seamlessly between travel and daily life. Spacious yet streamlined, the Q Tote offers practical organization and an effortless silhouette suited for work, weekends, and on-the-go travel. Colors: Pink Clay, Thyme, Mink, Oat, Indigo Mediterranean Print



A destination-inspired print collection that brings a sense of escape to everyday travel and accessories. Drawing from the colors, textures, and ease of Mediterranean living, each piece adds personality while maintaining TUMI's focus on function and movement.



Available On: Carry-On Packing Set, Malta Pouch Trio, Sunglass Charm, Zip-Around Passport Case, 6 CC Slim Card Case, Expandable Carry-On, Just in Case Tote, and Teghan Crossbody





A destination-inspired print collection that brings a sense of escape to everyday travel and accessories. Drawing from the colors, textures, and ease of Mediterranean living, each piece adds personality while maintaining TUMI's focus on function and movement. Available On: Carry-On Packing Set, Malta Pouch Trio, Sunglass Charm, Zip-Around Passport Case, 6 CC Slim Card Case, Expandable Carry-On, Just in Case Tote, and Teghan Crossbody 19 Degree Collection



A destination-inspired polycarbonate collection that brings a sense of escape to modern travel. Drawing from the colors and sun-washed tones of Mediterranean living, each piece balances sculptural design with lightweight durability - maintaining TUMI's focus on performance, function, and effortless movement.



New to the world of 19 Degree, Front Access brings versatility to hardside travel with its cleverly crafted front-lid zip entry to the main compartment. This latest access point makes journeys to even the tightest of spaces effortless.



Available On: Expandable Carry-On, Large Carry-On, Large Expandable Checked, Front Access Expandable Carry-On, Large Front Access Expandable Carry-On, Medium Front Access Expandable Checked, and Large Front Access Expandable Checked



Colors: Pink Clay, Thyme, Washed Yellow, Lilac Gray Iridescent (Expandable Carry-On and Expandable Checked Only), and Light Blue Iridescent (Expandable Carry-On and Expandable Checked Only).

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2026 Tumi, Inc.

TUMI Media Contacts

TUMI Global PR| pr@tumi.com

Karla Otto for TUMI | tumi@karlaotto.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921729/Tumi_Inc_MEDITERRANEAN_ESCAPE_ALLURE_OF_THE_COAST.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921730/Tumi_Inc_MEDITERRANEAN_ESCAPE_ALLURE_OF_THE_COAST_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423872/TUMI_BLACK_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tumi-unveils-the-mediterranean-escape-celebrating-the-allure-of-the-coast-and-the-ease-of-travel-302703014.html