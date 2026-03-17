EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Launches Halo: A New Standard for AI-Powered Digital Asset Transactions



17.03.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



New Tool Allows Users to Connect AI Agents to Digital Asset Wallets With Configurable Parameters for Payments, Transfers, and Trading NEW YORK, NY - March 17, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a leading innovator in blockchain-powered multi-asset infrastructure, today announced the beta launch of tZERO Halo - a first-of-its-kind tool designed to give AI agents the ability to transact with digital assets on behalf of users within a framework of security parameters defined by the account holder. As AI agents become integral to how individuals and institutions interact with financial systems - automating payments, executing purchases, and managing digital workflows - the need for a trusted, regulated layer to govern those transactions has never been more urgent. Halo is that layer. What Halo Does Halo provides users with a secure digital asset wallet environment that they can connect directly to AI agents - including the most advanced AI platforms. Once connected, users define the rules: maximum spend per day, approved asset types, permitted destinations, and transaction windows. The AI can then act within those constraints automatically - and any transaction that exceeds set limits requires explicit user approval before it can proceed. The result is a new category of financial infrastructure: machine-to-machine (M2M) transaction capability that gives AI the autonomy to execute - without surrendering the user's control. Key Capabilities Guardrailed AI transaction execution - users define daily limits, asset allowlists, destination rules, and trading windows

Native wallet creation linked to each user account, custodied via tZERO's vault infrastructure

Direct API key integration with leading AI platforms

Pending approval queue for any transaction that exceeds user-defined parameters Why It Matters The convergence of artificial intelligence and digital assets is moving quickly. AI agents are already being deployed to handle payments, automate purchasing, and manage digital service subscriptions. The missing piece has been a regulated, secure infrastructure layer that enables that activity without exposing users to unconstrained AI spending or counterparty risk. tZERO is uniquely positioned to build that layer. As one of only three SEC- and FINRA-regulated digital custody special purpose broker-dealers in the United States, with SEC- and FINRA-regulated ATS and broker-dealer registrations and a decade of operational history, tZERO brings end-to-end institutional-grade infrastructure to a challenge that the broader market has only begun to recognize. "The future of finance is AI working on our behalf within boundaries we set. And AI interoperability of wallet and smart contract architecture is poised to be the critical top-down force function for tokenization of financial and other assets," said Alan Konevsky, CEO at tZERO. "Halo is our first step in building that layer leveraging the unique programmability features of smart contract technology - another reason for "why tokenize". We are doing so in a compliant and responsible way that admires the potential of AI interoperability for the tokenization technology and financial system but also respects its boundaries and potential, and need for guardrails. It's real, it's in progress, and it's built on the end-to-end regulatory and operational foundation only tZERO can provide." "AI systems are increasingly capable of performing complex digital tasks," said Chris Russell, Chief Information Security Officer & Head of Tokenization at tZERO. "tZERO Halo is designed to give users a secure way to let AI agents transact while maintaining clear limits and oversight. It's a first step toward the next generation of automated financial infrastructure, and our goal is to help ensure those interactions happen within secure, transparent, and well-controlled environments." Closed Beta Details tZERO Halo is currently available by invitation only through a closed beta program. Access requests can be submitted at t0direct.com. Approved users will receive onboarding instructions directly from the tZERO team. The beta is intentionally capacity-constrained to ensure quality of experience and to inform the product's path toward a broader alpha release. The closed beta represents the first milestone in a broader AI transaction infrastructure roadmap that tZERO is building in parallel with its tokenization engine, blockchain-native transfer agent, and capital markets platform. Future iterations will expand functionality to support additional digital assets and more advanced automated workflows in a compliant manner. tZERO Media Contact

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

marketing@tzero.com About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Forward-Looking Statements by tZero This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

News Source: tZERO





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