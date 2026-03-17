Albuquerque, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - SunRise Roofing, a family-owned roofing contractor based in Albuquerque, is celebrating a major milestone: 10 years in business since the company was founded in 2015 by master roof installer Martin Nevarez.

Over the past decade, SunRise Roofing has built its reputation on a simple promise captured in its motto: "We will treat your roof as if it were our own." Today, the company serves Albuquerque and surrounding communities, providing roofing solutions for both residential and commercial properties across a wide service area that includes Rio Rancho, Corrales, Bernalillo, Placitas, Santa Fe, Los Lunas, Belen, Edgewood, Tijeras, Cedar Crest, Sandia Park, and more.





SunRise Roofing Celebrates 10 Years Serving Albuquerque with Quality Craftsmanship and Community Commitment

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"Ten years is a big deal for a local roofing company in Albuquerque, and we don't take that lightly," said Martin Nevarez, Founder of SunRise Roofing. "We've grown because homeowners and business owners want workmanship they can trust, clear communication, and a team that takes pride in doing the job right."

A Decade Built on Experience, Quality, and Protection

SunRise Roofing notes that its team brings over 100 years of combined experience, and the company highlights its commitment to high-quality materials and installation standards. The company is also Owens Corning Preferred Contractor and GAF certified, and states it can offer 50-year warranties on shingle roof applications. In addition, SunRise Roofing emphasizes that it is licensed and insured for customer peace of mind.

Full-Service Roofing for New Mexico Homes and Businesses

As part of its growth over the last decade, SunRise Roofing has expanded its capabilities to support a wide range of roofing needs. The company's services include roofing for residential and commercial properties, including shingle, metal, tile, and TPO roofing, along with roof repair Albuquerque and replacement options.





SunRise Roofing is a family-owned, small business serving Albuquerque and surrounding areas

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SunRise Roofing also offers complimentary inspections and complimentary, no-obligation estimates, helping property owners make informed decisions before committing to a project.

Giving Back: "Roofs Over Heroes"

SunRise Roofing's 10-year celebration also highlights its community involvement--especially its Roofs Over Heroes initiative, started in May 2022 by owner Martin Nevarez to support veterans. The company states that since the program began, it has installed three brand new roofs at no cost for deserving veterans.

As SunRise Roofing looks toward the next decade, the company remains focused on dependable workmanship, responsive customer service, and continuing to support the community that has supported its growth.

About SunRise Roofing

SunRise Roofing is a family-owned, small business serving Albuquerque and surrounding areas. Founded in 2015 by master roof installer Martin Nevarez, the company provides residential and commercial roofing services, including shingle, metal, tile, and TPO roofing, as well as roof repair and replacement.

Email: sunriseroofingnm@gmail.com

Hours: Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

License #386274

Media Contact





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Source: GetFeatured