Cariqa builds momentum into 2026 with new partnerships, expanding a growing European ecosystem of unified pricing, payments and compliance

BERLIN, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cariqa, the pricing, payments and billing platform built specifically for electric vehicle (EV) charging, has entered 2026 with continued momentum, supported by a growing network of supply and demand partners across Europe.

Newly announced partnerships with charge point operators (CPOs) TEAG Mobil and SachsenEnergie, as well as demand partner Eco-Movement, follow a series of agreements concluded at the end of 2025 with CPOs including enercity, da emobil and CITYWATT, underlining increasing demand for a unified approach to public EV charging infrastructure.

As EV adoption accelerates and regulatory requirements continue to evolve, CPOs and service providers face growing complexity around pricing transparency, payment flows and compliance. Cariqa addresses these challenges through a single infrastructure layer that reduces fragmentation, while allowing CPOs to retain control over pricing and customer experience.

Eco-Movement: a demand-side partner enabling charging and payments with less integration effort

Cariqa has recently partnered with Eco-Movement, a leading provider of EV charging station data, as a demand-side ecosystem partner helping digital platforms integrate charging into their products.

As a Cariqa Connect partner, Eco-Movement can now include Cariqa payment links directly within its charging data. This allows platforms and apps using Eco-Movement's datasets to move beyond simply displaying charging locations to enabling charging and payment with significantly less integration effort.

In addition, by distributing Cariqa payment links through Eco-Movement's widely used datasets, CPOs connected to Cariqa gain access to a much broader network of digital platforms. This increases visibility and demand for their charging infrastructure without requiring additional integrations.

"By working with Cariqa, we now enable direct payments as part of our data feed," said Sjors Martens, Chief Commercial Officer at Eco-Movement. "That means our customers can go from displaying chargers to enabling charging far more quickly, without additional integrations and costs. Their users do not need to register anywhere and simply pay with their preferred method. We believe this feature will be valuable for many of our clients."

TEAG Mobil: supporting transparent public charging in Germany:

TEAG Mobil is a well-established provider of public charging infrastructure in Germany and is now live on the Cariqa platform. Through the integration, more than 1,000 public charging points are accessible via a unified system that supports transparent, direct pricing and seamless driver access across multiple channels.

Cariqa enables TEAG Mobil to manage tariffs and customer experience directly, while payment flows and regulatory requirements are handled at platform level. This allows the operator to run its charging network efficiently, while ensuring drivers see clear, consistent prices regardless of payment method.

"The EV charging market is evolving quickly, particularly when it comes to pricing transparency and regulation," said Denis Schuldig, Managing Director of TEAG Mobil GmbH. "Working with Cariqa helps us prepare for these changes while providing drivers with a reliable, easy-to-understand charging experience."

SachsenEnergie: bringing transparent charging to Saxony:

SachsenEnergie, the largest municipal utility company in eastern Germany and leading CPO in Saxony, is now live on the Cariqa platform. Through the integration, more than 700 public charging points across Saxony are accessible via Cariqa's unified infrastructure layer, supporting transparent, real-time pricing and seamless driver access.

Cariqa makes it possible for SachsenEnergie to deliver a unified, transparent charging experience for drivers while retaining full control over how its infrastructure is priced and operated. SachsenEnergie maintains control over tariffs, pricing strategy and direct customer access, while payment processing and compliance requirements are handled at platform level. This ensures consistent price display across all payment methods and eliminates unexpected markups for drivers.

"Direct access to our own customers is a key part of this partnership," said Carsten Wald, Head of Infrastructure Services, SachsenEnergie. "By working with Cariqa, we can provide transparent pricing, engage directly with EV drivers and maintain full control over our commercial strategy, while delivering a charging experience that reflects our regional responsibility."

Infrastructure for the next phase of EV charging:

These partnerships highlight Cariqa's growing role as a direct distribution channel for CPOs, and demonstrate how demand-side partners such as Eco-Movement can leverage Cariqa to integrate charging into any platform that wants to offer it - without having to buy or resell energy, as in the traditional reseller model. As a result, the ecosystem of platforms integrating direct payment links continues to grow. Access to charging becomes significantly simpler and, at the same time, more economically attractive.

As the market matures, solutions that reduce complexity while increasing transparency and scalability are becoming increasingly important - both for operators of physical charging networks and for the digital platforms that surround them.

About Cariqa

Cariqa is the first end-to-end pricing, payments and billing platform built for EV charging. Designed for charge point operators, the platform reduces cost, simplifies operations, and delivers consistent pricing across all customer channels - driving trust, efficiency and adoption across the EV ecosystem. Cariqa is headquartered in Berlin, with operations across Europe. Cariqa is hiring across engineering, commercial and product roles - check out our LinkedIn page for more information.

Media contact:

Harry Ashcroft | Perseid PR

harry@perseidpr.com

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