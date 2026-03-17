ManpowerGroup's Experis and SoundHound AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate and Scale Enterprise AI Adoption

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Experis , a global leader in technology solutions and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, to help large enterprises accelerate the adoption and deployment of advanced AI and intelligent automation solutions.

The partnership coincides with the launch of Experis' new AI services suite, EXCELERATE AI , with SoundHound AI serving as its exclusive conversational AI technology partner. By combining Experis' expertise in technology workforce solutions and digital transformation consulting and delivery with SoundHound AI's agentic AI platform and Autonomics platforms, the collaboration enables organizations to deploy agentic AI solutions that improve customer and employee experiences while driving measurable operational efficiency.

This collaboration will extend across industries served by Experis in the United States, beginning with healthcare. The partnership enables organizations to modernize service delivery across patient access, contact centers, and IT service desks; all part of a broader evolution toward AI-enabled service models that deliver faster outcomes and higher value per engagement. Delivery will be led by Experis experts who bring deep domain knowledge and a proven track record supporting clients with complex, enterprise-scale operations. Together, Experis and SoundHound AI help organizations improve responsiveness, reduce operational strain, and enhance customer experiences.

As Experis' conversational AI technology partner, SoundHound AI will play a key role within the EXCELERATE AI portfolio, positioning its conversational and agentic AI technologies as core enablers within Experis' broader AI services framework-helping enterprises achieve faster time-to-value through disciplined activation, implementation, and scale.

"Enterprises are eager to move beyond experimentation and deploy AI solutions that deliver measurable impact," said Keyvan Mohajer, Co-Founder and CEO of SoundHound AI. "By partnering with Experis, we're combining their deep consulting and implementation expertise with our leading-edge technology to help organizations deploy enterprise-grade agentic AI to drive real operational value."

Through the agreement, Experis will refer and co-sell SoundHound AI's agentic AI platform and Autonomics solutions to its enterprise clients, while also supporting implementation and deployment to ensure organizations can scale AI initiatives effectively.

"Organizations everywhere are investing heavily in AI, but the real challenge isn't the technology itself; it's turning that investment into real business outcomes. This is about bringing human expertise together with agentic solutions and piloting new ways of getting work done with our clients. That's 'Humans First, Digital Always' in action. AI transformation is just as much about people, skills, and operating models as it is about platforms, and that's where Experis is uniquely positioned to help," said Kye Mitchell, President of Experis U.S. "Through our partnership with SoundHound AI and the launch of EXCELERATE AI, we're bringing together powerful agentic AI capabilities with the deep technical expertise, consulting strength, and talent solutions clients need to actually operationalize AI. When organizations get that combination right, they move faster, innovate more effectively, and there's more room for their people to grow alongside the business."

Agentic AI Platform

SoundHound's next-generation agentic AI platform can handle complex multi-step user queries by orchestrating multiple AI agents with specific functions to answer questions, execute transactions, and resolve problems via text or voice, without the need for human intervention.

SoundHound's work over a decade ago paved the way for these new agentic experiences, pioneering Speech-to-Meaning technology - which combines speech recognition and language understanding in real time to deliver superior speed and accuracy. SoundHound also developed Deep Meaning Understanding and, while others were still delivering simple, limited commands, were the first voice technology company to enable the processing of complex and compound conversations.

As a result, end users of SoundHound's agentic platform can get things done by speaking as naturally as they would to a person.

Soundhound's AI agents also use Agentic+ - a flexible combination of generative AI, multi-agent autonomous orchestration, traditional deterministic models, and human-in-the-loop to complete tasks based on the best possible path to the right response.

Autonomics

SoundHound's AI-powered Autonomics platform enables the AI-driven, end-to-end automation of IT systems through a single pane of glass.

Unlike traditional IT Infrastructure monitoring, Autonomics allows a user to understand why an issue occurred and to resolve it fast, turning existing IT tools into an automated, digital first self-healing system that detects, diagnoses, and resolves problems.

Learn more about SoundHound AI's solutions here

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound's voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, telecom, smart devices, and restaurants. The company's groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound's Agentic AI for Automotive and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world-class businesses.

About Experis

Experis , a global leader in technology services, provides the experience and expertise to shorten the distance between innovation and business impact in a digital world. Experis is guided by the principle that only human ingenuity can unlock the true potential of advanced technologies like AI. For clients, Experis offers the right mix of talent and technology to accelerate progress and deliver real-world results. For individuals, Experis has the insight, size, and scale to help tech professionals expand their skills, increase their value, and find the right opportunities. By matching talent to technology in transformative ways, Experis creates brighter futures for everyone. Experis is part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, which also includes Manpower and Talent Solutions

For more information, visit www.experis.com , or follow us on LinkedIn

Media Contact

Gianna Arantes

201-815-9852

PR@SoundHound.com

John Julitz

+1 (414) 502-9314?

john.julitz@manpowergroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea38d7ae-c6c7-4237-bb01-703b4b60ae0e