The Tire Industry Project Enables More Accurate and Credible Environmental Performance Disclosure With Updated Product Category Rules

GENEVA, CH / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / The Tire Industry Project (TIP), in partnership with UL Environment, announces updated Product Category Rules (PCR) for tires, improving the framework for measuring environmental performance and enabling transparent reporting across the industry.

A PCR is a guideline for manufacturers of a given type of product to conduct lifecycle assessments (LCAs) and produce Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), ensuring comparable environmental reporting for their products. Effective for the next five years, the revised PCR incorporates new science-based data, including more precise accounting for greenhouse gas emissions. It?better aligns with current manufacturing conditions, such as the use of renewable electricity in tire manufacturing facilities, and with the latest vehicle-related factors such as improved fuel efficiency and emerging fuel types. It also requires consistent reporting when new materials are introduced, improving product comparability and making it easier to track sustainability progress.

The updated PCR has been independently adopted by TIP's 10 member companies, which represent 60% of global tire manufacturing capacity, significantly increasing the likelihood of broader voluntary adoption across the industry.

Last updated in 2022, this fourth version of the PCR is the result of a collaborative effort of the major tire manufacturers. By standardizing methods used to calculate a tire's lifecycle footprint-from raw materials and manufacturing through to use and end of life-the PCR ensures that EPDs are comparable. This in turn supports more sustainable procurement decisions and helps drive continuous improvement in environmental performance across the tire value chain.

What's new in the PCR

Revised carbon footprint calculations : Introduces updated methodology for renewable materials, including the treatment of biogenic carbon.

Broader applicability : Expands category coverage to all tire types, including off-road and specialty tires.

Enhanced regional precision: Includes region-specific data for ELT management, vehicle efficiency, fuel mixes and payload factors, which will enable LCAs and EPDs to better reflect local market conditions.

Clearer methodology: Applies a structured hierarchy to calculate impacts for manufacturing processes that produce multiple products (e.g., tires and saleable rubber scraps), which improves consistency and comparability.

Aligned impact indicators: Aligns environmental impact indicators and methodologies with the European Commission's Environmental Footprint 3.1, a widely recognized standard.

Updated, more accurate datasets: Features updated datasets for raw materials as well as refined background emission factors, which improves overall data quality.

"The updated PCR reflects years of collaboration and investment to advance sustainability across the tire value chain," said Dr Larisa Kryachkova, Executive Director at TIP. "Our goal is to strengthen environmental reporting. With a common methodology, we support better industry-wide decision-making, turning ambition into positive environmental action."

The PCR has been developed and published in close partnership with UL Solutions, a globally recognized and independent safety science company. Ranee Valles, Director and General Manager, Product Sustainability at UL Solutions said, "Transparent, standardized reporting enables manufacturers, regulators, fleet operators and consumers to make informed choices about the products they use or supply. Our collaboration with TIP reflects a shared commitment to credible, science-driven solutions, and we're grateful for TIP's leadership in advancing scientific rigor and industry alignment on environmental reporting."

Learn more about the latest PCR here.

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About TIP

Formed in 2005, the Tire Industry Project (TIP) is a voluntary CEO-driven initiative with a mission to anticipate, understand and address global environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues relevant to the tire industry and its value chain.?

TIP acts by commissioning independent research of the highest standards, collaborating on sectoral solutions and engaging with external stakeholders. ?

TIP is part of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), bringing together 10 leading tire companies that represent more than 60% of the world's tire manufacturing capacity. ?

In 2025, TIP marked its 20th anniversary-a milestone that reflects its long-term commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and fostering collective industry action to improve sustainability across the tire value chain.?

For more information, visit The Tire Industry Project.

The latest tire PCR is a result of industry-wide collaboration among the Tire Industry Project, major tire manufacturers and UL Solutions.

Find more stories and multimedia from Tire Industry Project at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tire Industry Project

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tire-industry-project

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tire Industry Project

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-tire-industry-project-enables-more-accurate-and-credible-env-1148487