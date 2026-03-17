Lenovo Helps Fuel American Red Cross Disaster Relief

Lenovo helps ensure Red Cross volunteers have the tools to establish and maintain communication during disaster response and daily operation.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / By the American Red Cross

The place you call home looks different after a disaster strikes. Streets empty and buried in debris, power lines down and an eerie silence. Through it all, the American Red Cross is there to offer care and comfort to communities and families with the help of partners like Lenovo.

The Red Cross responds to more than 65,000 disasters across the country each year-that's a response every 8 minutes on average. The organization relies on the generosity of donors and power of volunteers to provide compassionate care-including hot meals, safe shelter and emotional support-to families in times of need.

Disaster Responder Program members like Lenovo donate in advance of disasters and are instrumental to relief efforts. With the support of these forward-thinking partners, the Red Cross stands ready to respond day and night, from coast to coast. As disasters become more frequent and intense, the organization also uses technology to fulfill its lifesaving mission, including to help stock warehouses, maintain vehicles, train volunteers, and so much more.

"Increasing severe weather events mean that families are relying on the Red Cross now more than ever," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are so thankful for Disaster Responder members like Lenovo for their forward-thinking commitment that powers our preparedness and relief efforts, ensuring we can immediately provide help and hope to those facing their darkest day."

Both Lenovo and the American Red Cross share a commitment to providing help to those affected by disasters-including using technology to connect families in times of need. By providing items like laptops and internet connection, Lenovo helps ensure Red Cross volunteers have the tools to establish and maintain communication not only during disaster response operations, but during daily mission delivery-providing comfort and care for those who need it most.

The road to recovery looks different after every disaster, and the Red Cross is grateful to work with partners like Lenovo. While the organizations may have different missions, they are united through a common goal of helping people in times of need. Lenovo is proud to support the Red Cross and is an example of how companies can help power humanitarian work based on their strengths.

From the moment disaster strikes through the months and years of rebuilding, the Red Cross remains with communities in need. Partners like Lenovo provide critical support to advance help and hope in the wake of crises.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-helps-fuel-american-red-cross-disaster-relief-1148484