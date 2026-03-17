Cascale: Experts Publish APAC Policy Priorities

New paper from Cascale's APAC Policy Member Expert Team calls for harmonized reporting, practical decarbonization incentives, and stronger alignment on decent work.

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, AND OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Cascale today announced the publication of its APAC Policy Priorities Paper, developed by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Policy Member Expert Team (MET) to identify key regional sustainability challenges and provide practical, aligned recommendations for policymakers and industry stakeholders across Asia-Pacific.

As the primary hub for global apparel and footwear manufacturing, the APAC region plays a critical role in delivering credible progress on climate and decent work. The paper outlines a unified industry perspective on how governments, manufacturers, brands, and multi-stakeholder initiatives can work together to strengthen policy coherence, reduce duplicative reporting burdens, and accelerate measurable impact across complex value chains.

With sustainability regulations emerging unevenly across jurisdictions - including new climate disclosure requirements, greenhouse gas inventory obligations, and evolving labor frameworks - companies across the region are navigating increasing complexity. The APAC Policy Priorities Paper calls for greater alignment to:

Better align national approaches with internationally recognized standards, while respecting national objectives.

Enable mutual recognition of credible assessments to reduce duplicative audits.

Promote interoperable data and reporting systems that strengthen compliance and enforcement efficiency

Deploy targeted incentives that accelerate decarbonization, including measures accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Strengthen policy attention to region-specific decent work realities, including responsible purchasing practices

The paper was co-developed by Cascale and members of its APAC Policy MET, representing manufacturers, service providers, affiliates, industry associations, and multi-stakeholder initiatives. Insights were informed by discussions at the "Aligning APAC Policy Priorities" workshop during Cascale's Annual Meeting 2025 in Hong Kong, as well as continued input from APAC Policy MET members and ongoing member engagement activities, including regional roundtables and virtual events.

"The APAC region sits at the heart of global apparel and footwear production," said Howard Kwong, senior manager of public affairs (APAC), Cascale. "For sustainability policy to be effective, it must reflect the operational realities of manufacturers while remaining aligned with international standards. Our members are signaling that policy ambition must be matched with practical implementation pathways."

"Policy alignment is essential to unlocking real progress across supply chains," said Nguyen Thi Minh Thuy, senior program manager, Textile & Manufacturing Program, IDH. "When governments and industry collaborate on consistent frameworks and credible measurement, we can reduce duplication, improve transparency, and accelerate climate and decent work outcomes in a way that works for the region."

"Manufacturers in Asia are ready to take action, but fragmented requirements across multiple initiatives continue to increase costs and operational complexity," said Shein Han, Director of Compliance & Sustainability at GG International Manufacturing. "Improving interoperability between tools and reporting systems will enable factories to focus their efforts where they matter most-driving better performance while strengthening support for workers."

By bringing together diverse industry perspectives, the APAC Policy MET reinforces Cascale's commitment to credible methodologies and tools, aligned standards, and collective action. The paper supports Cascale's broader strategy to strengthen foundational measurement systems, combat climate change, and advance decent work through coordinated public affairs and industry engagement.

Cascale members are invited to join the "APAC Policy Priorities: Industry-Led Insights and Recommendations" webinar on April 2; click here to register on Cascale Connect.

Cascale will carry this work forward through ongoing regional engagement in 2026, including in-person dialogue with members and stakeholders to support practical implementation and coordinated policy engagement.

Media Contact: Forster Communications, cascaleforster@forster.co.uk

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to combat climate change and support decent work in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale stewards and governs the Higg Index frameworks, modules, and methodologies, while Worldly delivers the technology platform through which they are implemented globally. Cascale also recently acquired the Better Buying and Sustainable Furnishings Council tools. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/experts-publish-apac-policy-priorities-1148486