CSP, Inc.: CSPi Enhances Board of Director Capabilities with Addition of Cybersecurity Expert

Company Plans to Leverage Proven Success within Operational Technology (OT) Market to Accelerate Adoption of AZT PROTECT

LOWELL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), an award-winning provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, yesterday announced that James J. LaBonty, a cybersecurity industry veteran, has been appointed as a director of the Company. Mr. LaBonty will serve on the nominating committee and compensation committee of the Board of Directors and will be standing for re-election at the Company's 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is expected to be held in February 2027.

Mr. Labonty, who has over 30 years of Process Automation, Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity, Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Integrated System Architect experience, will be invaluable as the Company continues to raise awareness of its award-winning AZT PROTECT offering. Mr. LaBonty currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of OT Cyber Specialists, LLC, a consulting firm focusing on protecting critical infrastructure from cyber threats in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, and transportation sectors. Prior to this role, from 2010 to 2022, he was employed by Pfizer Inc. as Director, Pfizer Global Engineering leading Pfizer's process automation group, where he was responsible for leading strategy, global standards, global supplier/ vendor contracts and SME guidance & direction to Pfizer global manufacturing sites, as well as fostering team and network collaborations with Pfizer IT, center groups and site automation team colleagues.

"I believe the addition of Jim to our Board, which coincides with the increased traction we are experiencing for our highly differentiated and award-winning AZT PROTECT cybersecurity solution, is an opportune time to strengthen our core competency within the OT workplace," commented Victor Dellovo, President and CEO. "With over three decades of work-related expertise, James' reputation within the cybersecurity market is well-earned and I am looking forward to working with him and leveraging his expertise to accelerate the adoption of AZT PROTECT."

About CSPi

CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) operates in two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology to success. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, originated from supporting initiatives for the Department of Defense and Western intelligence agencies related to network monitoring, data protection, and intelligence initiatives. This focused mindset now results in foolproof data protection, enterprise wide. Our ARIA Software Defined Security solutions set provides enhanced network security, as well as accelerating incident response capabilities, while our Myricom nVoy Series provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom intelligent adapters. CSPi's Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility.

CONTACT:

CSP Inc.

Gary Levine, 978-954-5040

Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: CSP Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cspi-enhances-board-of-director-capabilities-with-addition-of-cyb-1148494