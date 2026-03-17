Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its exploration team, accompanied by the CEO, successfully completed a site visit to Lubumbashi, Kalemie and Misisi in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"). The mission, conducted during the last week of February 2026, involved travel from Lubumbashi to Misisi via Kalemie and including meetings with key stakeholders related to the Misisi Project.

The Company is also pleased to announce Mohamed Cisse as CEO, effective March 16, 2026. Mr. Cisse has served as Interim CEO since December 2025.

Sir Sam Jonah, Chairman of Avanti Gold Corp, mentioned "Mohamed is a rare talent whose career across the DRC and Mali has been defined by excellence and integrity. His appointment as CEO reflects the Board's complete confidence in his vision for Avanti. We believe his leadership will not only strengthen our operational performance but also deepen our essential relationships with local stakeholders and national authorities and will be central to our strategy of maximizing asset value and delivering sustainable, long-term returns for our shareholders. His deep technical roots and strategic mindset make him the ideal leader to drive Avanti's next phase of expansion and resource development."

Meetings in Lubumbashi, On February 23, CEO Mohamed Cisse, together with the Mata Pathy Botima, Managing Director of LEDA Mining, met with the General Manager of MMG Limited in DRC. During the meeting, they presented the proposed 2026 exploration budget for the Misisi Project. MMG is a strategic stakeholder in LEDA Mining, the local asset company that holds the Misisi project and is majority-owned by Avanti.

Journey to Misisi, On February 24, a multidisciplinary team led by CEO Mohamed Cisse departed for Misisi. The team included experts in: Logistics, community relations, safety and security as well as geologists. The geological team has commenced survey activities on the drilling pads for the initial work in the Misisi area.

Mohamed Cisse, Chief Executive Officer of Avanti commented, I am honored to engage with the communities of Misisi to present our exploration project and share our long-term vision for responsible development.

From the outset, our approach has been guided by respect for the people, land, and traditions of this region. We believe that exploration and development succeed only when built on strong partnerships with local communities, traditional leaders, youth, and local authorities.

Our commitment is clear: to listen, to engage openly, and to ensure that our activities create meaningful opportunities for residents. We are particularly focused on supporting youth by promoting training, employment opportunities, and skills development, helping to build a stronger future for the region.

We are equally committed to responsible operations: protecting the environment, respecting community rights, and maintaining transparent communication with all stakeholders. Our goal is not only to explore the natural potential of Misisi, but also to contribute to sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity.

We recognize that trust is built through actions. That is why we will continue to work closely with community representatives, civil society, and local authorities to ensure that our project benefits everyone and that concerns are heard and addressed, thus to maintain our license to operate.

Together, through cooperation and mutual respect, we believe this project can become a source of opportunity, stability, and long-term development for Misisi.

We thank the community members and youth who continue to engage with us and share their perspectives as we move forward together.

The purpose of the trip was to initiate engagement at all community levels to secure support for Avanti's exploration program. During the visit, the CEO presented Avanti's mission and discussed developing a community engagement framework for a community development plan ("Cahier de Charge"). Additionally, the trip allowed the team to assess operational steps and logistical considerations as exploration activities commence with LEDA Mining.





Figure 1: The team lead by CEO Cisse arrived At Kalemie Airport from Lubumbashi

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The purpose of the Terms of Reference is to establish the framework, responsibilities, and procedures for engaging with communities and stakeholders affected by the exploration project. Key objectives include:

Promote open and transparent communication between the project and local stakeholders.

Ensuring community concerns are heard and effectively addressed.

Mitigating social risks and potential conflicts.

Building trust and fostering cooperation with local communities.

Ensuring compliance with national mining regulations and international environmental and social standards.

Community Engagement Update

The team has been conducting community engagement along the entire route to Misisi. Several meetings were held with the FARDC commander responsible for the 180 km stretch of road between Kalemie and Misisi. These discussions enable the Avanti team to:

Gain a clear understanding of security protocols along the route

Establish working relationships with local military authorities

Coordinate road escort arrangements for future operations





Figure 2: Meeting with Local administrators and Local Chiefs in Misisi

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From the Chief administrator of the sector of Ganga, Akili Bernard "I wish to formally express my support for the ongoing exploration project in our region.

For years, our communities have advocated for responsible investment that creates local jobs, and enhances our infrastructure, schools, and healthcare. When conducted with transparency and respect for both the environment and the community, exploration projects represent a vital step toward that future.

We value the project team's commitment to open engagement with local leaders and their focus on local hiring and training. Continued collaboration, mutual respect and sustainable practices are essential to ensuring this initiative provides lasting benefits for the people of Fizi Territory specifically the sector of Misisi.

Our hope is that this project will continue to work closely with our communities, respect our land and traditions, and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Eastern DRC. With collaboration, mutual respect, and responsible practices, this initiative has the potential to create lasting positive impacts for our people and future generations.

We look forward to continued cooperation and constructive engagement as the exploration work progresses."

Additionally, by completing the preparation, transport, and assaying of these samples, Avanti has successfully leveraged significant historical drilling data. This provides a high-impact, low-cost opportunity to expand the Misisi resource base. Assay results will be announced in stages as they become available.





Figure 3: Townhall meeting with Chief of Village of Misisi, representative of Youth and Civil society

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Figure 4: Meeting with Local Administrators, Misisi Chief of Village, Lulimba Chief of village.

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The team visited Akyanga hill and the remaining targets of Misisi Projects. A full pegging has been conducted for the stage 1 program and the community has been made aware of the impacted areas for the drillings.





Figure 5: Team visiting Akyanga and Akyanga East

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ABOUT THE AKYANGA DEPOSIT

The Misisi Project site is located in the Fizi territory of South Kivu province, in the DRC, approximately 250 kilometers south of Bukavu and 180 kilometers north of Kalemie. The Akyanga Deposit, located centrally in the Misisi Project, hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes averaging 2.37 g/t gold containing 3.11 million ounces which was based on 19,956m of historic drilling, including 105 diamond drillholes ("DD") totalling 19,070 meters and six reverse circulation ("RC") drillholes totalling 887 meters. The Akyanga resource is determined from surface to a vertical depth of 350 meters over a strike length of 2,100 metres, using a $1,500/oz pit shell. The mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike.

MISISI PROJECT 2026 DRILLING PROGRAMME

As previously announced, Avanti continues to make significant progress toward launching its 2026 drilling programme, with four drill rigs currently mobilising towards the Misisi Site following a successful drill services tender process

The 2026 exploration programme will entail a total of approximately 42,000m of diamond drilling, split between two phases, as outlined in Table 1 below.

Table 2: 2026 Misisi Project Drilling Programme - meterage by target

Trend Name Phase 1 Drilling

(Mar - July 2026) Phase 2 Drilling

(Aug - Dec 2026) 2026 Drilling Akyanga 12,500m 83% 14,500m 55% 27,000m 64% Akyanga East 2,500m 17% 2,000m 7% 4,500m 11% Ngalula - - 3,500m 13% 3,500m 8% Tulonge - - 2,000m 7% 2,000m 5% Lubitchako - - 2,500m 9% 2,500m 6% Kilombwe - - 2,500m 9% 2,500m 6% Total Planned Meters Drilled 15,000m 100% 27,000m 100% 42,000m 100%

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding

The initial Phase 1 exploration programme will entail approximately 15,000m of diamond and reverse circulation drilling and remains scheduled to begin in late Q1-2026. Phase 1 is fully funded by the Company's LIFE Private Placement which closed on 23 October 2025. The Phase 1 programme will prioritize an increased footprint expansion effort at the Akyanga deposit, and high-priority target testing on the Akyanga East deposit, due to its close proximity to Akyanga. During Phase 1, early exploration works including ground surveying , sampling, and mapping will be conducted on Ngalula, Tulonge, Lubitchako and Kilombwe to assist in guiding the Phase 2 drilling program on those targets.

The envisaged Phase 2 programme will entail approximately 27,000m of diamond and reverse circulation drilling, and is scheduled to begin in late Q3-2026. Phase 2 is expected to continue to expand on the resource extensions at Akyanga while also introducing drilling onto the high priority targets. The phased approach serves to provide drill service providers time to ramp-up efforts to include the additional targets while leveraging the early exploration methods conducted in Phase 1 to better inform drilling target locations.

NEXT STEPS

The Company continues to make rapid progress to launch exploration activities in Q1-2026 at its Misisi Project. Key upcoming catalysts include:

Refurbishment of camp: Increase capacity of exploration camp facilities at the Misisi Village to support increased exploration activities.

Increase capacity of exploration camp facilities at the Misisi Village to support increased exploration activities. Review of existing data: Existing data is being evaluated with the goal of optimizing the phase 1 drilling program and priorities.

Existing data is being evaluated with the goal of optimizing the phase 1 drilling program and priorities. Road repair along the 180 km stretch of road between Kalemie and Misisi: Major repairs are ongoing along the road, 20 km of bad sections have been identified, that will be addressed immediately

Major repairs are ongoing along the road, 20 km of bad sections have been identified, that will be addressed immediately Development of the terms of references for community Engagement: the Community Manager of Leda Mining/Avanti has engaged the necessary steps to start the process of developing the terms of references with community regarding the exploration program to be launched in the coming weeks

the Community Manager of Leda Mining/Avanti has engaged the necessary steps to start the process of developing the terms of references with community regarding the exploration program to be launched in the coming weeks Mobilisation of 4 drill RIGS to Misisi: Simba Drilling is in the process of mobilizing 4 drilling rigs to Misisi, the rigs have departed Mwanza last week, they are on the way to Kigoma.

Simba Drilling is in the process of mobilizing 4 drilling rigs to Misisi, the rigs have departed Mwanza last week, they are on the way to Kigoma. Launch of Phase 1 exploration programme: A proposed 15,000m drill programme covering previously identified high-priority targets.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER APPOINTMENT

Avanti is pleased to announce that Mohamed Cisse has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer on March 16, 2026. Mr. Cisse has served as the Company's interim CEO since December 2025.

A seasoned African mining executive and mining engineer, Mr. Cisse brings extensive experience in open-pit and underground operations, technical services, and HSE management across the DRC and Mali. He has a proven track record of delivering operational excellence, business growth and successfully managing stakeholder engagement in complex mining environments.

Most recently, he held several leadership roles at Resolute Mining's (ASX: RSG) Syama Mine in Mali, including Manager of Technical Services and Automation, Mine Manager - Open Pit and Underground Operations, and General Manager, ultimately culminating in a three-year tenure as Managing Director of Syama, where he led the successful turnaround of the mine with six consecutive successful quarters, cleared the company balance sheet, expanded reserves, and drove the Syama oxide-to-sulphide plant expansion.

Prior to his role with Resolute, Mr. Cisse held leadership positions at Randgold Resources, acting as Underground Mine Manager at the Kibali mine in the DRC, and subsequently the Loulo Gold mine. He holds a BSc in Mining Engineering from the University of Pretoria and an Executive MBA from the London Business School.

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a robust portfolio of projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset is the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totalling 3.1 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

Ephraim Masibhera, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") who is independent, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as the Company's Qualified Person, as defined under NI 43-101, has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding the benefits of OTC listing, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Avanti. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288823

Source: Avanti Gold Corp.