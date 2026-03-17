Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - College of DuPage's Horticulture program has secured a $650,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture to expand sustainable urban farming training and create new career pathways for under-resourced and incarcerated students across DuPage County.

The funding will support COD's Facilitating Opportunities for Re-entry and Workforce Advancement Through Agricultural Development (COD-FORWARD) project, a three-year initiative that will provide stackable certificates in urban farming and sustainable agriculture, hands-on training, paid internships and academic support.

Students enrolled in COD's Urban Farming and Sustainable Urban Agriculture certificate programs may have tuition, fees and books covered in full or in part through the award for three years.

The initiative builds on the College's partnership with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and JUST DuPage to offer detainees at the DuPage County Correctional Facility the opportunity to earn college credit while pursuing certificates in urban agriculture or power equipment technology. The program helps participants increase employability after release and contributes thousands of pounds of fresh produce to local food pantries. Current data from the DuPage County Sheriff's Office says that the program has reduced recidivism numbers from 75% down to 15%. The grant also helps expand COD's Sustainable Urban Agriculture program.

Watch a video highlighting the partnership.

"This project is about growing opportunities," COD Horticulture Program Chair Brian Clement said. "Participants gain real-world skills, access paid internships and help supply fresh food to the community. The grant allows us to expand that impact and support the region's growing need for sustainable agriculture professionals."

Grant funding also will support a new three-year position in the Horticulture program to help manage the grant, recruit new students, develop internship partnerships with community organizations and employers and work with our dual credit partners. The grant will cover half the cost of paid sustainable urban agriculture internships for participating employers.

For more information about COD's Horticulture program, visit www.cod.edu/horticulture.

The initiative builds on the College's partnership with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and JUST DuPage to offer detainees at the DuPage County Correctional Facility the opportunity to earn college credit while pursuing certificates in urban agriculture or power equipment technology.

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Source: College of DuPage