Swiss analytics firm Pexapark finds February saw the highest monthly volume of new European power purchase agreements (PPAs) since February 2024, including the longest PPA observed in the European market to date.European developers signed 30 power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a contracted volume totaling 2.2 GW in February, according to the latest analysis from Swiss renewables research firm Pexapark. The result is a strong improvement on last month and is the highest monthly volume recorded since February 2024. Pexpark says corporates accounted for 21 of last month's deals, totaling 1.5 GW, ...

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