Open Point launches unified platform for integrated community and stakeholder engagement

VANCOUVER, BC and BRISBANE, Australia, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Point, the company behind leading engagement platform Social Pinpoint and stakeholder management solution Consultation Manager, today announced the launch of its new unified brand and platform. The launch brings together community engagement and stakeholder management into a single, connected system of record designed for complex community infrastructure projects.

The Open Point platform unites two established products-Social Pinpoint and Consultation Manager-under one brand and one integrated experience. Together, they provide a business-critical foundation for organisations that must engage widely, manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and clearly demonstrate how decisions are made.

As infrastructure and planning projects grow in scale and public scrutiny, community feedback and stakeholder commitments increasingly influence one another. Yet many organisations continue to manage these activities in separate systems, fragmenting insight and weakening institutional memory. This makes it harder to understand priorities, manage obligations, demonstrate compliance, and explain decisions with confidence.

Currently supporting more than 750 customers across the globe, Open Point is the only engagement platform designed to connect community engagement and stakeholder management in one place, creating a clear and traceable view of engagement across the full project lifecycle. By capturing every interaction, relationship, and commitment in a single system of record, Open Point helps organisations reduce risk, meet regulatory expectations, and progress high-stakes projects with confidence.

For community engagement managers, Social Point (formerly Social Pinpoint) remains a purpose-built platform for accessible, flexible, and secure participation, supporting high-volume engagement and ensuring every voice is heard.

Across broader programs, Open Point creates a shared view of engagement activity, where community insight and stakeholder obligations sit side-by-side. This integrated approach makes it easier to move from input to insight, and from insight to delivery.

Ben Cowling, CEO of Open Point, said:

"For our customers, engagement isn't optional-it's fundamental to delivering projects in strictly controlled environments. Without a clear system of record, organisations face real risks around compliance, auditability, and approvals. Our customers don't want more complexity. They want confidence that engagement is defensible, connected, and genuinely informs better outcomes. Open Point delivers that by unifying two best-in-class tools they already trust."

By combining defensible stakeholder management capabilities with intuitive community engagement tools, Open Point enables a new way of working across long and complex engagement processes. The result is a continuous workflow that strengthens collaboration, preserves context over time, and supports informed, accountable decision-making.

Key benefits include:

One authoritative system of record: A single, secure source of truth that connects communities, stakeholders, projects, and decisions

A single, secure source of truth that connects communities, stakeholders, projects, and decisions Structured, defensible engagement: Purpose-built tools that support consistent, auditable engagement across long and complex programs

Purpose-built tools that support consistent, auditable engagement across long and complex programs Connected insight, not fragmented data: Real-time views of themes, issues, actions, risks, and responsibilities across engagement activities

Real-time views of themes, issues, actions, risks, and responsibilities across engagement activities Complete engagement history: Online and offline interactions captured and retained in one continuous, traceable record over time

Online and offline interactions captured and retained in one continuous, traceable record over time Clear compliance and accountability: Decisions, commitments, and outcomes are easy to track, explain, and defend

Decisions, commitments, and outcomes are easy to track, explain, and defend Confidence across the project lifecycle: Engagement remains consistent and connected from early consultation through delivery and ongoing commitments

About Open Point

Open Point is the only engagement platform designed for all stakeholders, helping organisations move from input to insight to impact.

Through its community engagement and stakeholder relationship management products, Open Point supports high-volume participation while enabling transparent, connected, and accountable engagement so community and infrastructure projects can be delivered with confidence and trust.

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