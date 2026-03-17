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PR Newswire
17.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Bybit CEO Ben Zhou Meets Georgian Prime Minister, Reinforcing Commitment to Compliance-Led Growth and Local Collaboration

DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today confirmed that its Co-founder and CEO, Ben Zhou, met with Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, in Tbilisi to discuss the continued development of Georgia's digital asset ecosystem and the role of responsible innovation in strengthening the country's financial technology sector.

The meeting highlighted Bybit's long-term commitment to Georgia as a strategic hub for financial innovation and digital asset services in the region. Both sides exchanged views on regulatory cooperation, fintech innovation, and the opportunities to further develop Georgia's growing digital economy through collaboration between government and industry.

The meeting was attended by Mariam Kvrivishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Levan Zhorzholiani, Head of Government Administration, and Shota Lomtadze, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit Georgia.

Bybit CEO Ben Zhou Meets Georgian Prime Minister, Reinforcing Commitment to Compliance-Led Growth and Local Collaboration

Prime Minister Kobakhidze welcomed the presence of leading international fintech companies in Georgia, noting that growing interest from global technology and financial platforms reflects the country's attractive investment environment and its expanding opportunities in digital innovation and financial services. Georgia's economic momentum was also highlighted, with the country recording an average economic growth rate of 9.3% between 2021 and 2025.

Building a Trusted Digital Asset Ecosystem in Georgia

Since entering the Georgian market, Bybit has pursued a compliance-first approach, building its local presence through close collaboration with regulators and a focus on trusted financial infrastructure.

"Georgia is becoming a model for how crypto companies can embed themselves into a country's financial fabric," said Zhou. "We have gone from obtaining our VASP license to launching local payments infrastructure, becoming the largest crypto card issuer in the country, and building partnerships with both global stablecoin leaders and local banking institutions. That's the kind of deep integration that creates real value for users and for the economy."

Bybit's Georgia footprint now spans the full spectrum from trading to payments:

  • VASP License (Q4 2024): Bybit became the first global exchange to secure a Virtual Asset Service Provider license in Georgia, establishing a regulatory foundation for its local operations.
  • Localized Platform (July 2025): Launch of bybitgeorgia.ge, giving Georgian users seamless access to global digital asset services in their local language.
  • PSP License (Q4 2025): Bybit secured a Payment Service Provider license, unlocking the ability to build local fiat payment rails and position the company as a core player in Georgia's payments ecosystem.
  • Bybit Card - Largest Crypto Card in Georgia (January 2026): The Bybit Card launch made Bybit the biggest crypto card player in the country, bridging digital assets with everyday spending and merchant payments.
  • Banking Collaboration: Bybit is in active discussions to partner with a leading Georgian bank to offer integrated crypto trading services, bringing digital asset access directly to traditional banking customers - a first-of-its-kind model in the region.

Beyond infrastructure, Bybit is committed to becoming a major local supporter of Georgia's payments modernization. The company continues to work closely with regulators, banking partners, and industry stakeholders to support financial inclusion, digital literacy, and innovation across the country.

"Regulatory clarity and constructive dialogue with policymakers are the foundation," said Zhou. "But the real measure of success is whether we're making financial services more accessible, more affordable, and more connected for everyday Georgians. That's what we're building toward."

Bybit / CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media
Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935632/Bybit_CEO_Ben_Zhou_Meets_Georgian_Prime_Minister_Reinforcing_Commitment.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-ceo-ben-zhou-meets-georgian-prime-minister-reinforcing-commitment-to-compliance-led-growth-and-local-collaboration-302715861.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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