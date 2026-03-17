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PR Newswire
17.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Gifthealth Delivers Off-The-Shelf Solution to Deliver MFN Pricing

Direct-to-patient programs ready to stand up in as little as 21 days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio and STERLING, Va., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifthealth, the patient access solution that unifies the prescription journey from provider to patient, is deploying direct-to-patient (DTP) programs to deliver MFN pricing to consumers.

Gifthealth is the nation's largest DTP partner for manufacturers, dispensing more than 90% of current US DTP volume. Its digital-first model supports high-volume products with retail prices as low as $35.

With the ability to stand up DTP programs in as little as 21 days - and to integrate seamlessly with all major EHR systems, hubs and CRMs - Gifthealth offers rapid implementation and strong operability.

"In an MFN-era, the pressure is on manufacturers to prove every dollar delivers value, and help patients access affordable medications," said Jeremy Richardson, CCO, Gifthealth. "With more than six million patients served, Gifthealth has proved that DTP works at scale. Our technology-enabled platform automates key workflows like eBI and eBV, increasing efficiency and breaking down traditional operational cost barriers."

Gifthealth delivers a seamless, end-to-end prescription from initiation through fulfillment, financial navigation, refills, and adherence. It currently supports more that 35,000 patients daily, with a 91% customer satisfaction rate that in turn leads to a rate of 50% less prescription abandonment higher than the national average.

Nothing should stand in the way of better health. By uniting technology and human touch, Gifthealth helps patients start therapy sooner, persist longer, and experience fewer barriers, all while providing manufacturers and providers with the insight and reliability they need.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gifthealth-delivers-off-the-shelf-solution-to-deliver-mfn-pricing-302715897.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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