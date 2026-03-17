DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Set for Significant Upswing During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Amid Rising Therapeutic Advancements | DelveInsight

The growth of the epidermolysis bullosa market is expected to be mainly driven by increasing prevalence, patient awareness, label expansion of approved therapies, high cost of therapies, and robust clinical pipeline, including D-Fi/FCX-007 (Castle Creek Biosciences), EBESANAR (RHEACELL and AOP Health), Redasemtide (SHIONOGI/StemRIM), KB803 (Krystal Biotech), AGLE-102 (Aegle Therapeutics), AC-203 (TWi Biotechnology), and others in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, epidermolysis bullosa emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Summary

The total epidermolysis bullosa treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest epidermolysis bullosa treatment market size in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total prevalent population of epidermolysis bullosa in the 7MM comprised ~47,000 cases in 2024.

cases in 2024. Leading epidermolysis bullosa companies, such as Castle Creek Biosciences, RHEACELL, AOP Health, SHIONOGI, StemRIM, Krystal Biotech, Aegle Therapeutics, TWi Biotechnology, and others, are developing new epidermolysis bullosa treatment drugs that can be available in the epidermolysis bullosa market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new epidermolysis bullosa treatment drugs that can be available in the epidermolysis bullosa market in the coming years. The promising epidermolysis bullosa therapies in clinical trials include D-Fi/FCX-007, EBESANAR, Redasemtide, KB803, AGLE-102, AC-203, and others.

Discover what is the projected size of the epidermolysis bullosa market by 2036 @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/epidermolysis-bullosa-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Epidermolysis Bullosa Market

Rising Epidermolysis Bullosa Prevalence: The total prevalent population of epidermolysis bullosa in the 7MM comprised ~47,000 cases in 2024. These cases are projected to increase for the study period of 2020-2034.

The total prevalent population of epidermolysis bullosa in the 7MM comprised cases in 2024. These cases are projected to increase for the study period of 2020-2034. Impact of Allele Frequency Estimation on Rare Disease Detection: Estimating the frequency of genetic alleles could improve the detection of underdiagnosed rare genetic diseases in general and, more specifically, RDEB. This enhancement in diagnosis could lead to better estimates of the incidence and prevalence of patients who might benefit from treatment.

Estimating the frequency of genetic alleles could improve the detection of underdiagnosed rare genetic diseases in general and, more specifically, RDEB. This enhancement in diagnosis could lead to better estimates of the incidence and prevalence of patients who might benefit from treatment. Approval of Gene Therapy VYJUVEK: Gene therapies for epidermolysis bullosa are becoming a reality with the approval of VYJUVEK, the first FDA-approved topical gene therapy.

Gene therapies for epidermolysis bullosa are becoming a reality with the approval of VYJUVEK, the first FDA-approved topical gene therapy. Launch of Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs: The dynamics of the epidermolysis bullosa market are expected to change in the coming years, owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as D-Fi/FCX-007 (Castle Creek Biosciences), EBESANAR (RHEACELL and AOP Health), Redasemtide (SHIONOGI/StemRIM), KB803 (Krystal Biotech), AGLE-102 (Aegle Therapeutics), AC-203 (TWi Biotechnology), and others.

Sadaf Javed, Manager of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that stem cell-based therapies are becoming increasingly important, especially for previously incurable diseases. Due to the special immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory properties, ABCB5+ mesenchymal stromal cells (ABCB5+ MSCs) represent a new, promising therapeutic approach for various chronic inflammatory diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Analysis

Current therapeutic options for epidermolysis bullosa remain limited, with most available interventions aimed at supportive care.

Management typically centers on wound care, alleviating pain and itching, preventing and treating infections, ensuring adequate nutrition, and addressing related complications.

At present, four treatments have received regulatory approval for epidermolysis bullosa, the most recent being ZEVASKYN , authorized in April 2025.

, authorized in April 2025. VYJUVEK was approved by the FDA in May 2023 for patients aged six months and older with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). FILSUVEZ secured approval in the European Union in June 2022 and later received FDA approval in December 2023, becoming the first therapy approved in the U.S. for wounds associated with both junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB) and DEB.

was approved by the FDA in May 2023 for patients aged six months and older with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). FILSUVEZ secured approval in the European Union in June 2022 and later received FDA approval in December 2023, becoming the first therapy approved in the U.S. for wounds associated with both junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB) and DEB. Earlier, in December 2018, Japan issued the world's first approval for a cell-based therapy for epidermolysis bullosa when Japan Tissue Engineering, a Fujifilm subsidiary, was authorized to produce and market the autologous cultured epidermis product JACE.

Globally, numerous companies continue to advance innovative therapeutic approaches for epidermolysis bullosa, with notable progress achieved in recent years.

Leading developers include Castle Creek Biosciences (Dabocemagene autoficel), RHEACELL and AOP Health (EBESANAR), SHIONOGI/StemRIM (Redasemtide), Krystal Biotech (KB803), Aegle Therapeutics (AGLE-102), TWi Biotechnology (AC-203), and others.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Competitive Landscape

Some of the epidermolysis bullosa drugs under development include D-Fi/FCX-007 (Castle Creek Biosciences), EBESANAR (RHEACELL and AOP Health), Redasemtide (SHIONOGI/StemRIM), KB803 (Krystal Biotech), AGLE-102 (Aegle Therapeutics), AC-203 (TWi Biotechnology), and others.

Castle Creek Biosciences' D-Fi, also referred to as FCX-007 (dabocemagene autoficel), is an autologous gene-therapy candidate being developed for the treatment of DEB. It is made from a patient's own dermal fibroblasts, which are genetically engineered using a self-inactivating lentiviral vector carrying the COL7A1 gene, enabling the cells to produce type VII collagen. The therapy is delivered through intradermal injections into the superficial papillary dermis of chronic wounds, where the introduced COL7 protein can help form anchoring fibrils in the skin. The FDA has granted D-Fi Orphan Drug Designation for both DEB and RDEB, as well as RPDD, Fast Track, and RMAT designations specifically for RDEB.

RHEACELL and AOP Health's EBESANAR is a systemic treatment intended for individuals with RDEB and JEB. It is administered every two months via intravenous infusion and aims to improve skin lesions, lower overall disease burden, and prevent ongoing tissue damage. A Phase III clinical trial is currently underway in the United States and Europe, with top-line data expected in late 2025 and a European marketing authorization submission planned for Q1 2026.

SHIONOGI/StemRIM's Redasemtide is a regenerative therapy in development that promotes tissue repair without relying on living cells. It has received Orphan Drug Designation for DEB from the MHLW.

TWi Biotechnology's AC-203 is a proprietary topical version of AC-201, which inhibits caspase-1 activity and reduces production of the cytokine IL-1ß by blocking NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Suppression of this pathway and subsequent IL-1ß release is effective across several conditions, including arthritis, gout, and diabetes mellitus. The oral form of AC-201 has been approved for treating chronic rheumatic diseases in France and later in various European and Middle Eastern countries, including Spain and Italy, since the mid-1990s.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the epidermolysis bullosa market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the epidermolysis bullosa market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which new EB therapies have been approved recently @ Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs

Recent Developments in the Epidermolysis Bullosa Market

In September 2025, Krystal Biotech announced that the FDA had approved an update to the labeling for beremagenegeperpavec-svdt (B-VEC/YJUVEK).

announced that the FDA had approved an update to the labeling for beremagenegeperpavec-svdt (B-VEC/YJUVEK). In August 2025, BioMendics initiated the TAMES-02 clinical trial, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to assess the safety and effectiveness of TolaSure, a first-in-class topical treatment for individuals with generalized intermediate to severe Epidermolysis Bullosa Simplex.

initiated the TAMES-02 clinical trial, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to assess the safety and effectiveness of TolaSure, a first-in-class topical treatment for individuals with generalized intermediate to severe Epidermolysis Bullosa Simplex. In July 2025, StemRIM announced that patient enrollment for the additional Phase II clinical trial on Redasemtide, which was previously out-licensed to Shionogi for DEB, has been completed.

announced that patient enrollment for the additional Phase II clinical trial on Redasemtide, which was previously out-licensed to Shionogi for DEB, has been completed. In May 2025, RHEACELL announced that it had entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with the AOP Health Group, which will commercialize RHEACELL's two stem cell products, EBESANAR and AMESANAR, in Europe, Turkey, Israel, and the MENA region (Middle East and Northern Africa).

announced that it had entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with the AOP Health Group, which will commercialize RHEACELL's two stem cell products, EBESANAR and AMESANAR, in Europe, Turkey, Israel, and the MENA region (Middle East and Northern Africa). In February 2025, Castle Creek Biosciences secured USD 75 million in financing to support a Phase III trial testing its gene therapy to promote wound healing in people with DEB. The royalty financing agreement for Castle Creek's treatment, D-Fi, was led by Ligand Pharmaceuticals, making a USD 50 million investment.

What is Epidermolysis Bullosa?

Epidermolysis bullosa is a rare group of genetic disorders that makes the skin extremely fragile and prone to blistering from even minor friction or injury. Because the proteins that normally anchor the layers of skin together are missing or not working properly, the skin can split and form painful blisters with everyday activities like walking, holding objects, or rubbing clothing. Epidermolysis bullosa can range from mild forms that mainly affect the hands and feet to severe forms involving widespread blistering, internal complications, and significant medical needs. While there is currently no cure, supportive care, wound management, and emerging therapies aim to improve comfort and quality of life for those living with the condition.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology Segmentation

The epidermolysis bullosa epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current epidermolysis bullosa patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Across the 7MM (excluding the US), recessive DEB (RDEB) was more common than dominant DEB (DDEB).

The epidermolysis bullosa treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Type-specific Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Gender-specific Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Age-specific Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa, Type-specific Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa, Gender-specific Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa, and Age-specific Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa Key Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies Castle Creek Biosciences, RHEACELL, AOP Health, SHIONOGI, StemRIM, Krystal Biotech, Aegle Therapeutics, TWi Biotechnology, Chiesi, Japan Tissue Engineering, Abeona Therapeutics, and others Key Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapies D-Fi/FCX-007, EBESANAR, Redasemtide, KB803, AGLE-102, AC-203, VYJUVEK, FILSUVEZ, JACE, ZEVASKYN, and others

Scope of the Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Epidermolysis Bullosa current marketed and emerging therapies

Epidermolysis Bullosa current marketed and emerging therapies Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which companies are driving growth in the epidermolysis bullosa market @ Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Key Insights 2 Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Epidermolysis Bullosa 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 7 Epidermolysis Bullosa: Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes of Epidermolysis Bullosa 7.3 Signs and Symptoms of Epidermolysis Bullosa 7.4 Pathogenesis of Epidermolysis Bullosa 7.5 Pathophysiology of Itch in Epidermolysis Bullosa Skin 7.6 Classification of Epidermolysis Bullosa 7.7 Genetic Bases of Epidermolysis Bullosa 7.8 Diagnosis of Epidermolysis Bullosa 8 Treatment and Management of Epidermolysis Bullosa 9 Guidelines 10 Epidemiology and Patient Population of 7MM 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumption and Rationale 10.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the 7MM 10.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the 7MM 10.5 The United States 10.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the United States 10.5.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the United States 10.5.3 Type-specific Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the United States 10.5.4 Gender-specific Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the United States 10.5.5 Age-specific Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the United States 10.6 EU4 and the UK 10.7 Japan 11 Epidermolysis Bullosa Patient Journey 12 Marketed Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec): Krystal Biotech 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 12.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.4 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.2.4.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.6 Analyst Views 12.3 FILSUVEZ (oleogel-S10): Chiesi 12.4 JACE (human epidermal cell sheet): Japan Tissue Engineering 12.5 ZEVASKYN: Abeona Therapeutics 13 Emerging Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs 13.1 Key Competitors 13.2 D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel): Castle Creek Biosciences 13.2.1 Product Description 13.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.2.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 13.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 13.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.2.5 Analyst Views 13.3 Redasemtide: Shionogi 13.4 KB803: Krystal Biotech 13.5 EBESANAR: RHEACELL and AOP Health 13.6 AGLE-102: Aegle Therapeutics 14 Epidermolysis Bullosa Market: 7MM Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Outlook 14.3 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 14.4 Conjoint Analysis 14.5 Total Market Size of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the 7MM 14.6 United States Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Size 14.6.1 Total Market Size of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the United States 14.6.2 Market Size of Epidermolysis Bullosa by Therapies in the United States 14.7 EU4 and the UK Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Size 14.8 Japan Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Size 15 Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Unmet Needs 16 Epidermolysis Bullosa Market SWOT Analysis 17 KOL Views on Epidermolysis Bullosa 18 Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Access and Reimbursement 18.1 United States 18.2 EU4 and the UK 18.3 Japan 18.4 Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Access and Reimbursement 19 Bibliography 20 Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report Methodology

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