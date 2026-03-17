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PR Newswire
17.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
112 Leser
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Kaspersky positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Security Information & Event Management (SIEM), 2025 by QKS Group

  • The?QKS Group?SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Security Information & Event Management (SIEM), 2025 vendors.
  • Kaspersky, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced that it has named Kaspersky a Technology Leader in the analysis of global SPARK MatrixTM: Security Information & Event Management (SIEM), Q3 2025.

QKS Group Logo

The?QKS Group?SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

As per Andrew Aken - VP and Principal Analyst at QKS Group "Kaspersky SIEM helps security teams cut through the noise by turning scattered logs into clear, meaningful insights. By pairing smart data collection with Kaspersky's strong threat intelligence, it gives teams faster, more accurate detections and a much clearer view of what's really happening across their systems."

"We are honoured to be recognized as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Security Information & Event Management by QKS Group. This recognition underscores our commitment to providing SIEM solution that turns complex security data into clear, actionable intelligence. With this solution we enable security teams to reduce noise, accelerate threat detection and maintain full visibility across their environments," comments Ilya Markelov, Head of Unified Platform Product Line at Kaspersky.

Additional Resources:

  • For more information about Kaspersky visit here
  • SPARK Matrix: Security Information & Event Management (SIEM), 2025
  • Read report here

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and nearly 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

Media Contact:
prhq@kaspersky.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:
Shraddha Roy
PR & Media Relations
QKS Group
5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,
EON Free Zone, Kharadi,
Pune, India
Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com
Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/kaspersky-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-security-information-event-management-siem-2025-by-qks-group-1624
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kaspersky-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-security-information--event-management-siem-2025-by-qks-group-302715935.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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