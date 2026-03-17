Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Vectramind Health today announced that its AI-native patient experience and engagement platform, Firstpass, has received strong validation in a newly released KLAS First Look report highlighting high levels of customer satisfaction and measurable improvements in patient engagement and operational efficiency.

The findings, published in the KLAS Research report 'Vectramind Firstpass Unified Patient Experience & Engagement Platform 2026', show that 100% of surveyed customers said they would buy Firstpass again and consider the platform part of their long-term plans. Healthcare organizations also reported increased patient engagement, improved patient flow, reduced no-show rates, and reduced waiting times.

The KLAS Research findings, which are based on a small sample of customers, also highlight strong customer confidence in Vectramind Health as a strategic partner, with customers citing the company's integration expertise, responsiveness, and collaborative approach to supporting healthcare organizations.

Healthcare leaders interviewed by KLAS highlighted the partnership and expertise provided by Vectramind Health:

"Vectramind Health has a great sales team that is consistently engaged with us. They don't treat us as their customer; they treat us more as their partner. They are very engaged to see how we are consistently growing and seeing improvements" and "In terms of patient engagement, we have been able to improve our no-show rate without even integrating the system with our EHR. In terms of patients engaging with clinics and not just the call center, we have also seen an increase without EHR integration. Those were desired outcomes that we have been able to realize." - Directors, interviewed by KLAS Research

Firstpass is an AI-native, unified patient experience and engagement platform designed to help healthcare organizations orchestrate the entire patient journey. By connecting communication, workflow orchestration, and real-time patient journey management across the care continuum, Firstpass enables providers to engage patients before, during, and after care while reducing administrative burden for staff and improving operational efficiency.

"Healthcare organizations everywhere are working to improve access, reduce operational friction, and deliver a better patient experience," said Dr. Murali Krishna Vakalapudi, Founder and CEO of Vectramind Group. "The feedback reflected in this KLAS Research report is especially meaningful because it comes directly from healthcare leaders using Firstpass to transform patient engagement and operational workflows. Our mission is to help providers eliminate fragmented care journeys and make person-centered care operationally sustainable at scale."

KLAS First Look reports provide early insights into emerging healthcare solutions based on direct feedback from customers who have implemented the technology. These reports offer healthcare leaders a transparent view of how solutions are performing in real-world environments.

Vectramind Health continues to expand adoption of the Firstpass platform among hospitals, health systems, and specialty healthcare organizations seeking to improve patient engagement while optimizing operational workflows and care delivery.

About Vectramind Health

Vectramind Health is a healthcare technology company focused on advancing patient access, engagement, and experience across the healthcare journey. Its' unified platform, Firstpass, enables healthcare organizations to streamline patient access, reduce operational friction, and connect fragmented non-clinical workflows across the care continuum. By bringing together digital access, communication, and experience insights into a single operational platform, Vectramind Health helps providers create more seamless patient journeys and deliver scalable, person-centered care.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter and LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

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Source: Vectramind Health