New innovation transforms digital asset management from a passive system of record into an AI-powered system of action

Aprimo, a global leader in digital asset management and content operations solutions, today announced the launch of Aprimo's Agentic DAM, the next evolution of digital asset management designed for an enterprise where AI agents increasingly discover, interpret, and act on content.

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Agentic DAM moves digital asset management from task-based AI assistance to governed, continuous execution across the content lifecycle.

Building on last year's launch of AI Agents for content operations, Aprimo's Agentic DAM redefines the role of DAM by enabling AI agents to become first-class content consumers. These agents create, review, govern, and personalize content at scale, while maintaining human oversight and continuous compliance.

"The way customers discover and buy has fundamentally changed," said Kevin Souers, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Aprimo. "Content is no longer consumed only by humans. AI agents are evaluating and activating content before a person ever sees it. Agentic DAM ensures organizations can govern, personalize, and scale content operations in this new reality."

The rise of AI-assisted buying behaviors and agentic commerce is accelerating rapidly. According to Accenture1, 72% of consumers regularly use AI tools during purchase decisions. McKinsey2 estimates that agentic commerce could drive between $3 to $5 trillion in global retail revenue. Gartner3 predicts nearly 40% of enterprise applications will embed AI agents by 2026.

As buying journeys become AI-driven, Aprimo's Agentic DAM evolves into a governed execution engine for content operations.

From AI Assistance to Agentic Execution

While many vendors promote "AI-powered DAM," most offer isolated task-based features such as auto-tagging or generative prompts. Agentic DAM introduces a fundamentally different operating model.

Instead of human-triggered, localized AI tasks, Aprimo's agents operate persistently across the entire content operations process, from planning, creation, and enrichment to review, transformation, and distribution. Governance is applied continuously, not only at ingestion but at runtime across upstream creative tools and downstream marketing systems.

Core capabilities include:

Persistent AI agents that operate continuously across the content and martech ecosystem

that operate continuously across the content and martech ecosystem Orchestrated agent workflows customized to brand, regulatory, and business rules

customized to brand, regulatory, and business rules Human-in-the-loop governance with full auditability and traceability

with full auditability and traceability Runtime compliance enforcement across creative tools, CMS platforms, and marketing automation systems

Aprimo organizes its Agentic DAM into specialized AI agent categories, including Planning Agents, Librarian Agents, Critic Agents, Compliance Agents, and Production Agents. Together, these agents automate repeatable tasks, enrich metadata, validate claims, generate variants, and personalize content dynamically. In the Agentic DAM, agents operate autonomously while remaining under defined human guardrails and monitoring.

Operationalizing AI Across the Content Ecosystem

Aprimo's Agentic DAM not only governs content within the DAM repository but extends intelligence across the broader marketing and creative stack. Agents can operate upstream in creative tools to review work in progress and downstream in CMS and campaign systems to validate assets at the point of deployment.

Aprimo already supports external AI agents analyzing content outside the DAM and returning results into governed workflows. The company's roadmap includes enabling Aprimo agents to operate directly within other parts of the creative and marketing technology ecosystem while maintaining centralized governance.

Delivering Measurable Business Outcomes

Aprimo's Agentic DAM is designed to drive tangible business impact, including:

Faster campaign launches through automated enrichment, review, and variant creation

through automated enrichment, review, and variant creation Increased ROI via improved asset discoverability and performance tracking

via improved asset discoverability and performance tracking Reduced brand and regulatory risk through embedded, continuous governance

through embedded, continuous governance Higher productivity as repetitive content tasks are automated

as repetitive content tasks are automated Stronger personalization at scale without exponential headcount growth

Aprimo customers are already seeing results across industries. One global pharmaceutical organization operating in 120 countries used Aprimo's agents to automate metadata classification and validate FDA-regulated claims and safety information. The shift from manual review cycles to embedded, agent-driven governance accelerated approvals, reduced compliance risk and saved costs for the team.

"Agentic DAM is not about replacing humans. It is about augmenting teams with persistent, orchestrated AI that scales execution while strengthening governance," added Kevin Souers. "Organizations that continue to manage content as static files will struggle to compete. Agentic DAM prepares enterprises for the agent-driven future."

Aprimo's Agentic DAM is available immediately.

To learn more or request a personalized demonstration, visit www.aprimo.com.

About Aprimo

Aprimo's agentic content operations platform enables organizations to govern, automate, and scale content in an AI-powered enterprise. Recognized as a leading vendor for innovation in agentic Digital Asset Management, Aprimo delivers a future-proof approach to content strategy, asset management, collaboration, personalization, and delivery.

References

1 Me, my brand and AI: The new world of consumer engagement

2 The agentic commerce opportunity: How AI agents are ushering in a new era for consumers and merchants

3 Gartner Predicts 40% of Enterprise Apps Will Feature Task-Specific AI Agents by 2026, Up from Less Than 5% in 2025

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316927462/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Max Mabe

Maxwell.mabe@aprimo.com