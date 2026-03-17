Company debuts immersive retail experience in Biarritz, France, one of Europe's most iconic surf destinations

Faherty ("the Company"), a premium lifestyle apparel brand known for its quality craftsmanship and surf-inspired coastal style, today announced its European debut with the opening of its first store in Biarritz, France.

"Faherty is focused on building an iconic, global lifestyle brand, through purpose, craftsmanship, and cultural authenticity, and establishing our international footprint in France is a key component of our broader growth ambitions," said Alex Faherty, CEO and Co-Founder of Faherty. "Biarritz is a renowned surfing destination with a unique culture and we look forward to showcasing our best-in-class store experience to beach enthusiasts from all over the continent, as we lay the foundation for future global expansion."

Biarritz is located in the Basque Country and has a vibrant seagoing community, known for its incredible beaches and historic resorts. The city is also located near major transportation outlets, offering a strategic setting for Faherty's first international store. The opening marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to bring its laid-back American coastal style to more customers and communities around the world.

"I first heard about Biarritz in 1994 watching Endless Summer II on repeat. Surfing in France wasn't even on my radar then, but the vibe of the Basque coast and the feeling of French summer stuck with me, and I promised myself I'd get there one day. Twenty-three years later I finally did, with my now wife, who had been spending her summers there. From the moment you arrive, there's a slower pace to life, a warmth and sense of peace-bakea in Basque-and a deep respect for the earth, the ocean, and tradition. Biarritz is an international hub of surfing. That great mix of surf culture with amazing food and a laid back spirit made it the natural place for us to open our first store in Europe," said Mike Faherty, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Faherty.

Faherty's store is located in the center of town, spanning 3,000 square feet, bringing the Company's coastal collection to life. The store was designed in collaboration with architect and designer Louise Pastres, blending Faherty's warm, natural aesthetic with subtle influences from the surrounding beach community. To celebrate the spirit of Biarritz, Faherty is collaborating with local photographer and Turbulente kombucha founder Julien Binet, whose photography will be displayed in-store.

Building upon its international debut in Europe, Faherty will feature a month-long pop-up at the iconic Merci concept store in Paris this April, introducing the brand to the Parisian community.

About Faherty

Faherty is a privately owned, family business working to build an iconic, global lifestyle brand. From the beginning, Faherty has been dedicated to the highest quality craftsmanship and culturally-rich brand storytelling. The idea for Faherty started when Alex and Mike Faherty were just kids twin brothers surfing and daydreaming of creating a clothing brand inspired by their beach town upbringing, deep appreciation of the ocean, and the belief that life is better in the great outdoors. Since launching the brand in 2013 alongside his twin brother Mike, his wife, Kerry and his mom, Ninie Faherty has grown to more than 80 vibrant store locations across the U.S. and an amazing group of like-minded, clothing-obsessed, won't-sacrifice-comfort-for-anything individuals working as a team to make Faherty a place centered around the highest quality and a passion for life's great moments. For more information, please visit https://fahertybrand.com/.

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Media Contact:

FahertyPR@icrinc.com