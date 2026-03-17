Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Donald Olds, Lead Director and Chairman of the Audit and Governance Committee, Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSX: LOVE), together with members of the Company's leadership team, including Founder and CEO Zohar Krivorot, and invited business guests, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXIDNtUss3s

Cannara is a vertically integrated Canadian producer of premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products, built for disciplined, profitable growth. The Company operates two large-scale cultivation facilities in Québec totaling more than 1.6 million square feet, providing up to 100,000 kg of potential annualized production capacity. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs and a scaled operating platform, Cannara brings premium products to market at disruptive price points, supported by a portfolio of award-winning brands and market-leading products that continue to resonate with consumers and retailers across Canada, helping establish Cannara as one of the fastest-growing cannabis producers in Canada.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288826

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange