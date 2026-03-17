Enables researchers worldwide to access high-quality ssDNA oligonucleotides within hours

Establishes direct distribution networks across Latin America, Japan and South Korea

DNA Script, a pioneer in DNA synthesis providing scientists with rapid, on-demand access to high-quality DNA, today announced it has signed distribution agreements with Gencell, Bio-Medical Science Co. (BMS), and Biostream, expanding global access to the Company's SYNTAX platform for decentralized, in-house and on-demand oligonucleotide production. Under the agreements, Gencell will distribute SYNTAX across Latin America, Bio-Medical Science will cover South Korea, and Biostream will support customers in Japan.

This expansion supports DNA Script's strategy to broaden global adoption of SYNTAX and enable researchers located far from major oligonucleotide production hubs in Europe and the United States to access DNA more quickly and reliably. Each distributor is an established life and health sciences company with strong regional networks, enabling local access to DNA synthesis capabilities without reliance on overseas manufacturing.

Oligonucleotides are a critical input for a wide range of applications, but researchers located far from large-scale synthesis centers face project delays due to long delivery times or logistical constraints. DNA Script's automated, benchtop SYNTAX platform addresses these challenges by enabling researchers to synthesize ssDNA oligonucleotides directly within the lab in only few hours, shifting the model from centralized supply chains to local DNA production and ensuring geography does not determine scientific speed.

Marc Montserrat, Chief Executive Officer, DNA Script, commented: "We're excited to enter these new partnerships as part of our strategy to scale global accessibility and availability of ssDNA oligos, making them available to researchers anywhere in the world. These distributor agreements expand global access to the platform, support the Company's continued growth, and enable researchers to access oligonucleotides more quickly and reliably, regardless of location."

Fabio Andrés Zapata, CEO of Gencell, said: "This alliance represents a fundamental step toward accelerating innovation in Latin America. By bringing technologies like SYNTAX closer to researchers in the region, we help reduce development times and drive local biomanufacturing. We are proud to strengthen the region's scientific and technological capabilities, positioning Latin America as an increasingly competitive player in global science and biotechnology."

Dukhyun Lim, Vice President of Bio-Medical Science, BMS, commented:"SYNTAX offers researchers greater control and speed in oligonucleotide production, enabling increased independence and control over project workflows, and we are pleased to support its availability in South Korea."

Iwabuchi Takeshi, President of BioStream Co., added"This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver advanced life sciences technologies throughout Japan, helping customers reduce dependence on overseas synthesis and long delivery timelines."

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