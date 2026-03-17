The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has blocked the imposition of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Chinese active anode material (AAM), providing a massive sigh of relief for the domestic battery storage sector.From ESS News In a vote held on March 12, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled against the implementation of tariffs on graphite anode imports from China. The decision effectively kills the anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders that would have seen combined duty rates surge as high as 169.5% for most Chinese exporters. The vote was 2-1, with ...

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