Hove, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Signature Clinic, one of the UK's leading providers of cosmetic surgery, has launched LipoForme, a dedicated liposuction and body contouring service now available across Glasgow, Manchester, Edinburgh, London, Cardiff and Birmingham.





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The nationwide rollout brings specialist-led procedures closer to patients, offering a personalised approach to sculpting and refining areas of the body that can prove resistant to diet and exercise.

LipoForme combines surgical expertise with advanced body contouring techniques, with many procedures performed under local anaesthetic to help minimise discomfort and support faster recovery.

The launch reflects Signature Clinic's continued investment in innovation and patient experience, widening access to expert-led aesthetic care delivered within a safe, supportive clinical environment.

Dr Carlo Debbas, Cosmetic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeon at Signature Clinic, said: "LipoForme represents a major step forward in how we support patients who want to feel confident in their bodies. It's not about changing who you are - it's about helping you refine areas that don't respond to diet or exercise using safe, ethical and clinically led treatments. With procedures performed under local anaesthetic and a personalised approach for every patient, we're proud to be making advanced body contouring more accessible across the UK."

Treatments available through LipoForme include:

Double chin reduction - Targeting stubborn fat beneath the chin using precise liposuction techniques to refine the jawline and restore definition.

Stomach fat removal - Designed to help create a flatter, more contoured midsection through safe and effective fat removal.

Arm liposuction - A procedure designed to reduce excess fat from the upper arms, helping create a more defined and proportionate arm contour.

Every patient receives a tailored treatment plan based on their individual goals and body type, supported by specialist guidance throughout the journey - from consultation through to recovery and aftercare.

About Signature Clinic

Signature Clinic are pioneers in day-case procedures performed under local anaesthetic - designed to be safer, less invasive and support faster recovery. Care is delivered by GMC-registered surgeons with thousands of successful procedures completed across the UK. Clinics are regulated by CQC, HIW and HIS, ensuring high standards of safety and governance.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency