Sunny Isles Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - ALST (OTCID: ALST) is pleased to formally announce that a strategic offer has been placed to acquire a 55% ownership stake in Imperia Calcio, in collaboration with a team of distinguished investors. This proposal represents a significant step in ALST's continuing commitment to fostering growth in the sports industry and supporting the future development of Imperia Calcio, a club with a rich history and passionate fanbase.

The bid, structured in partnership with a team of influential investors, reflects ALST's confidence in Imperia Calcio's potential for growth. By leveraging ALST's expertise and the collective resources of its investor team, the plan is to strengthen the club's position both on and off the field while respecting its legacy and community impact.

A Vision for Growth and Success

The formal offer outlines a long-term strategy that prioritizes:

Sporting Excellence: Investments in player development, coaching, and on-field performance to enhance the club's competitiveness.

Infrastructure Improvements: Modernizing facilities to provide fans, players, and staff with a world-class experience.

Community Engagement: Strengthening ties with the local community and fostering a deeper connection between the club and its supporters.

A spokesperson for ALST commented:

"This offer represents our belief in the incredible potential of Imperia Calcio. By partnering with a team of experienced investors, we aim to build on the club's strong foundation and guide it toward a prosperous future. Our focus is not only on driving success on the pitch but also on creating a lasting positive impact for the fans, players, and the broader community."

Collaboration with Investors

The bid is supported by a consortium of investors who share ALST's vision of advancing Imperia Calcio as a premier football club. Together, they bring a wealth of experience across various industries, ensuring that the club's operations and development strategies are backed by diverse expertise and innovative approaches.

Next Steps

The formal offer is currently under consideration by Imperia Calcio's board, and ALST looks forward to further discussions to finalize the acquisition. ALST remains committed to working closely with all stakeholders throughout this process to ensure a smooth transition and a strong future for the club.

About ALST

ALST is a global leader in strategic investments across sports, entertainment, and business sectors. With a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation, ALST is dedicated to creating value while respecting the heritage and identity of the organizations it partners with.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.

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Source: Allstar Health Brands, Inc.