Emagia, a leader in Autonomous Finance solutions for Order-to-Cash operations, today announced the launch of Gia AlphaCash, a new AI Cash Discovery Agent designed to help CFOs and finance leaders unlock trapped working capital by identifying the receivable accounts most likely to generate the largest and fastest cash conversion.

Gia AlphaCash introduces a new approach to receivables intelligence by discovering what Emagia calls "Alpha Accounts"-the focused few customer accounts that can unlock maximum cash in the shortest time frame. By analyzing multiple financial and operational signals across enterprise systems, AlphaCash identifies these high-impact accounts and recommends the optimal actions required to accelerate collections and improve liquidity.

This intelligence enables finance teams to focus on the accounts that deliver the highest expected cash yield.

At the core of the platform is the Alpha Account Discovery Agent, which works in coordination with Gia Collect, Emagia's AI agent for collections. Gia Collect communicates with customers through voice, email, text, and digital channels while supporting electronic payments to accelerate collections outcomes.

Together these AI agents orchestrate an intelligent cash recovery strategy that includes receivables intelligence, Alpha account discovery, intelligent prioritization of collections activities, accelerated dispute resolution, and continuous AI learning based on payment outcomes.

"Emagia is focused on empowering finance leaders with intelligence and tools needed to help their companies stay ahead of their competitors," said Veena Gundavelli. "Gia AlphaCash introduces AI Cash Discovery Agents that continuously analyze receivables data to pinpoint the accounts that can unlock the most cash in the shortest time. This allows CFO organizations to focus their efforts where it matters most and significantly accelerate working capital."

Enterprise-Ready for Global Finance Operations

Gia AlphaCash is designed for multinational enterprises, private equity portfolio companies, and global shared services organizations managing complex receivables environments. The AI SuperAgent can work offline using file uploads or work online integrating seamlessly and rapidly with leading ERP platforms including SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, and Workday.

Organizations deploying Gia AlphaCash can achieve measurable improvements in working capital performance in as little as 7 days, including 20-30% faster cash recovery, 15-25% reduction in Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), improved collections productivity, and more accurate short-term liquidity forecasting.

About Emagia

Emagia provides AI-powered Autonomous Finance platforms that help global enterprises transform Order-to-Cash operations. The Emagia platform deploys intelligent AI agents across credit, collections, cash application, deductions management, and payments to accelerate working capital and modernize finance operations.

Learn more at www.emagia.com

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