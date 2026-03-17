Ireland Leads a Global Celebration of Culture and Community

This March, St Patrick's Day invites people all over the world to become Irish for a day, as cities and communities across the globe unite in a shared celebration of heritage, culture and connection. From parades and parties to the famous global greenings, the festival's spirit reaches far beyond Ireland's shores.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260306890851/en/

St Patrick's Festival Kilkenny City 2022

The World Goes Green

Ireland's national holiday, St Patrick's Day unites a global community in a vivid moment of celebration. Each year, hundreds of iconic landmarks are illuminated in green, from the Empire State Building in New York and the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy to Niagara Falls in Canada and the Wallace Monument in Scotland.

These striking displays reflect the far-reaching connections of Irish communities overseas and the worldwide affection for Ireland's largest national holiday. This global celebration serves as both tribute and invitation: wherever you are, Ireland is ready to welcome you.

Celebrations in the Home of St Patrick

On the island of Ireland, visitors are invited to experience St Patrick's Day where it all began. St Patrick's Festival in Dublin (14th-17th March) takes centre stage, a multiday cultural spectacular that transforms the capital into a global showcase. This year's theme of roots explores heritage, identity and belonging through pageantry, performance and storytelling that connect generations past and present.

The world-famous parade returns on 17th March, bringing more than 3,000 participants to the streets, including raucous marching bands from Ireland and from U.S. states including Ohio, Mississippi and Texas. Across the weekend, visitors can enjoy a vibrant citywide programme, from nighttime music and performances; to hands-on opportunities to uncover Irish ancestry at EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum. A supper club style feast at the 200-year-old Dublin pub L. Mulligan Grocershowcases the best of Irish food in a historic setting.

Standout Regional Moments

Beyond Dublin, towns and cities across the island host local parades and festivals, each presenting their own unique take on celebrating Ireland's patron saint.

County Down marks the 25th anniversary of the Saint Patrick Centre , the only centre in the world dedicated to Ireland's patron saint located beside his burial place with Irish dancing, traditional music and guided tours.

marks the 25th anniversary of , the only centre in the world dedicated to Ireland's patron saint located beside his burial place with Irish dancing, traditional music and guided tours. Cork City invites visitors to dive into lively traditional Irish group dances at An Céilí Mór meaning "big party" in Irish at City Hall, there will be dancing, no experience necessary. Festival goers can also explore the past on a Hysterical Histories: Saints and Sinners Walking Tour blending local history with distinctive Irish humour.

invites visitors to dive into lively traditional Irish group dances at meaning "big party" in Irish at City Hall, there will be dancing, no experience necessary. Festival goers can also explore the past on a blending local history with distinctive Irish humour. Belfast hosts the St Patrick's Festival of Music , offering a vibrant festival village of food, dance, open-air performances and hands-on music workshops.

hosts the , offering a vibrant festival village of food, dance, open-air performances and hands-on music workshops. Kilkenny presents a fire and drum spectacular and evening of Irish mythology and storytelling

presents a and evening of Limerick stages its 54th International Band Championship

stages its 54th Waterford brings history to life with live action Viking battle displays

Global St Patrick's Day celebrations serve as both tribute and invitation: wherever you are, Ireland is ready to welcome you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260306890851/en/

Contacts:

Maria Molony

mmolony@tourismireland.com