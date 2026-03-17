NAXS AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on 17 March 2026

On 17 March 2026 the Annual General Meeting of NAXS AB (publ) (the "Company") resolved in accordance with the following

Adoption of the annual accounts, distribution of profit, etc.

• The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statements and balance sheets of the parent company and the Group for the financial year 2025 and resolved that the funds at the disposal of the Annual General Meeting be appropriated so that SEK 2.00 per share is distributed to the shareholders and that the remaining unrestricted equity of the Company be carried forward. The record date for the dividend was set to Thursday 19 March 2026 and payment through Euroclear Sweden AB is to be made on Tuesday 24 March 2026.

• The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officers from liability.

Board of directors and auditors etc.

• The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors shall consist of four (4) members with no deputy members and shall have the following composition: Oliver Molse (re-elected), Niclas Winberg (re-elected), Thor Åhlgren (re-elected) and Amaury de Poret (newly elected) for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Oliver Molse was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

• It was further resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the total remuneration to the Board of Directors shall amount to SEK 800,000, of which the Chairman of the Board shall receive SEK 400,000 and each of the other Board members who are not employed by the Company shall receive SEK 200,000. The auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Ernst & Young AB as auditor, with Mona Alfredsson as auditor in charge, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Nomination Committee

• The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to appoint Oscar Molse (representing Buntel AB), Luca Di Stefano (representing Lärkberget AB) and the Chairman of the Board Oliver Molse (representing himself). Oscar Molse was appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Remuneration report

• The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchases of the Company's own shares.

Authorization to acquire the company's own shares

• The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors to acquire the company's own shares.

Authorisation to Resolve on a New Issue of Shares

• The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on a new issue of shares.

Additional information from the Annual General Meeting

Complete proposals regarding the resolutions by the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the above are available at the Company's website. Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be made available at the Company's website no later than two weeks after the Meeting.

Contact information :

Amaury de Poret, CEO

Telephone: +46 735111735

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.00 CET on March17, 2026.

This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se

NAXS AB (publ)

Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972

Nybrogatan 6

114 34 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 766 40 00 40

E-mail: info@naxs.se

Established in 2007, NAXS is an investment company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm focused on Nordic private equity. The Company aims to maximize value from its existing portfolio while selectively deploying capital to enhance shareholder returns. More information is available on www.naxs.se