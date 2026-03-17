The 2025 class reaches 25 total countries, the most ever represented in the programme's history

The Arbor Day Foundation and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have recognised 283 communities as 2025 Tree Cities of the World. This represents a 34% increase from last year's cohort, marking the largest single-year jump in participation since the programme launched in 2018.

"It's no coincidence the Tree Cities of the World programme is gaining momentum. Right now, more city leaders are seeing firsthand the transformative power of trees and in response, are choosing to embrace forestry as a tool to help their own communities thrive," said Sophie Plitt, programme manager at the Arbor Day Foundation. "Being part of this network means being part of a global movement focused on shaping a better future and we're grateful to every tree champion joining us on this journey."

The international Tree Cities of the World programme recognises cities and towns that leverage urban forestry to enhance the livability and sustainability of their local area. The programme is jointly operated by FAO, a specialised agency of the United Nations, and the Arbor Day Foundation. Tree Cities of the World is in alignment with FAO's Green Cities initiative, which aims to improve the health and well-being of people in 1000 cities around the world by 2030 while making cities more sustainable and resilient to climate change.

"With more than 68 percent of the global population expected to reside in urban areas by 2050, it is more important than ever that cities should be green, vibrant, inclusive and resilient places for people and for nature," said FAO Assistant Director-General and Forestry Division Director Zhimin Wu. "It is encouraging to see so many cities recognised as 2025 Tree Cities."

This year's 283 Tree Cities of the World represent 25 countries and 6 continents. The Tree Cities of the World programme includes communities ranging in population size from 3,000 to 12 million people, with 20 major languages spoken across the entire cohort. By gaining recognition through the programme, many municipalities have garnered increased funding for community forest management, access to a unique global network of urban forestry professionals, and greater local support for canopy growth.

Many cities such as Auckland (New Zealand), Madrid (Spain) and Birmingham (United Kingdom) have been recognised every year of the programme, while others like Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Rio De Janeiro (Brazil) are celebrating recognition for the first time.

Globally, more than 410 million people live in Tree Cities of the World.

To earn Tree Cities of the World recognition, a city must uphold five core standards: establish responsibility for the care of trees; enact a law or policy that governs the management of trees and forests; maintain an updated assessment of local tree resources; allocate resources for a tree management plan; and hold an annual celebration of trees to educate local residents.

Click here to see a full list of the recognised 2025 Tree Cities of the World.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

About the Food and Agriculture Organization

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a specialised agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. FAO's goal is to achieve food security for all and make sure that people have regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active, healthy lives.

Through its Forestry Division, FAO seeks to restore forests, improve the lives of forest-dependent people, and support countries to manage their forests in a sustainable way. FAO also works to transform urban food systems, including through its Green Cities Initiative, which aims to make a tangible impact on the health and well-being of people in 1000 cities while actively addressing urbanisation challenges. FAO's work is fully aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, creating more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems, for better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, leaving no one behind.

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Contacts:

Jasmine Putney

Arbor Day Foundation

402-216-9307

jputney@arborday.org